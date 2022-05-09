A great Marvel Cinematic Universe movie should feel like a whole season of television. It satisfies on its own but has a cliffhanger and teases that leave you excited to speculate and break down every little detail. Well, Sam Raimi’s Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is all that and more. A fun, weird, journey across multiple universes, each of which just raises more and more questions about what’s to come in the MCU.

Below, we’re going to dive into 12 specific questions we had related to the film. Who lives, who dies, who’s coming back, who’s not, all that good stuff and full spoilers to the max. So only continue if you’ve seen the movie. Which, if we go by its opening weekend box office, many of you did. Let’s traverse the multiverse.