Marvel has released a new trailer for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. The previous trailers gave us some hints at the supporting cast surrounding the good (and, possibly, evil Doctor), and this release adds a new wrinkle: Wanda Maximoff’s children from WandaVision make an appearance. There’s only one small problem... they were never actually real.

The multiverse has been the focus of multiple Marvel properties over the past few years, and it’s not a stretch to say that Endgame kicked it off with its own brand of time fuckery. There was a little bit towards the end of WandaVision, a lot of it in Loki, and nonstop fanservice meta-narrative multiverse storytelling in Spider-Man: No Way Home.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness trailer

After the No Way Home final scenes revealed the full extent of the multiverse gone sideways, fans began eagerly awaiting the trailers for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. Now, with nearly three trailer drops since the superbowl, we can see that the multiverse depends on Doctor Strange, Scarlet Witch, Wong, and Ms. America . T hey’ll all be fighting their worst fears, and the worst versions of themselves. There’s also some hints of the multi-villains they’ll be after, and while nobody’s been confirmed, there is a hint of Captain Marvel’s classic color scheme of yellow-highlights -with-blue-glowy- hands.

There’s a ton of hints in the sets here too—the S anctum in rubble, the creeping darkness towards Kamar-Taj, Wanda breaking down in a vision of her suburban home of Westview, we even get a glimpse of a science lab with ultron-bots running around, as well as images of a strange, broken-up world... possibly a broken universe, or maybe just a waypoint?

Directed by Sam Raimi and written by Loki’s Michael Waldron, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness stars Benedict Cumberbatch, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Elizabeth Olsen, Benedict Wong, Xochitl Gomez, Michael Stühlbarg, and Rachel McAdams.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness will premiere only in theaters May 6.

This article is being updated...

