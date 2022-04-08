Marvel’s latest Disney+ series could start filming soon. Raffi and Seven uncover a Borg mystery in a new clip from Star Trek: Picard. Angela Basset has joined Netflix’s latest fantasy adventure Damsel. Plus, Moon Knight’s mysterious scarab gets its own poster, and what’s coming on Kung Fu. Spoilers now!



All Fun and Games

Keith David will star alongside Natalia Dyer, Asa Butterfield, Benjamin Evan Ainsworth and Annabeth Gish in All Fun and Games, a new horror film from directors Ari Costa and Eren Celeboglu. The story follows “two kids who play a game with their sadistic older cousin and awaken a cruel entity knows as ‘The Skarrow.’” [Deadline]

Damsel

Angela Basset has joined the cast of Damsel, the upcoming fantasy film at Netflix in which “a princess is shocked to discover she’ll be sacrificed to the kingdom’s sacred cave dragon after being married to her prince charming.” Basset will play Lady Bayford, “the stepmother to [Millie Bobby] Brown’s Princess Elodie.” [Deadline]

Mercy Sparx

Deadline also reports Laura Kosann has been hired to write MGM’s film adaptation of Mercy Sparx, a comic book from creator Josh Blaylock in which a female demon is “sent from Hell to Earth on a mission which she must complete while hiding among humans. On Earth, Mercy has an existential crisis and begins to see the gray area between good and evil.”

Dark Army

In a recent interview with Collider, Paul Feig stated writing the script for Universal’s Dark Army is “driving [him] crazy.”

That’s one that’s driving me crazy. The problem with that is that some people read it and think it’s too expensive. I never saw it that way, but that’s what I hear. I’m still working on it and trying to get it to that sweet spot, but it’s hard. I don’t even want to tell you about a couple of other things that we can’t get sold. It’s like, ‘Oh, my God, who wouldn’t want this?’ But probably every producer in town feels that way too.

Later in the interview, Feig confirmed he’s still determined to “make a monster movie.”

Yes, of course. Yes. I have to make a monster movie. I have to make my monster movie.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness

Sam Raimi spoke to Fandango about the “flavor of horror” Multiverse of Madness brings to the MCU.

I think what [Kevin] meant, from my point of view, is that this film has a flavor of horror to it. I think when the original director, Scott Derrickson, and Kevin promoted the coming of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, they said that it was going to be the first Marvel superhero film that had an element of horror to it. I hope I’m not misquoting them. But even after Scott left the picture due t o creative differences, that was still the mandate — to make the first Marvel film that had an element of horror. So, I kept true to their original statements. I think that’s what Kevin means, because it is spooky at some times and scary at others. It’s unknown what you’ll find in the multiverse. It’s within that unknown that suspense and darkness exists. A tool to titillate the audience’s fear. Plus, Doctor Strange in the comics has always dealt in universes and dimensions that were quite spooky, so we tried to bring some of that into this film.

Echo

According to the latest issue of Production Weekly, Echo plans to film from April 25th to August 26th in Peachtree City, Georgia.

The Boys

Karl Urban spoke to Entertainment Weekly about Billy Butcher’s mysterious new superpowers in the third season of The Boys.

That’s the dilemma: does Butcher become a superhero or a super villain? In order to defeat the monster, do you become the monster? And I think that’s one of the cool things about this season is every character is faced with that choice. How far are they willing to go? What line are they willing to cross in order to achieve what they want to achieve? For all the characters on the show, it creates a conflict and it’s fun to see who actually ends up on whose side.

Moon Knight

Meanwhile, the Scarab in Moon Knight has received its own character poster.

Star Trek: Picard

Raffi breaks the fourth wall to argue with Seven about their character’s popular standing among the main cast in a new clip from next week’s episode of Star Trek: Picard.

Kung Fu

Finally, Russell Tan plans to blow up San Francisco in the trailer for “Jyu Sa,” next week’s episode of Kung Fu.

Banner art by Jim Cook