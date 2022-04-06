James Gunn teases wild prosthetics and wilder cameos for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. The Muppets Mayhem adds more intriguing faces to its cast. More Marvel merch teases Jane Foster’s Thor and the Odinson leaping into battle. Plus, a new Northman clip teases bloody battles to come. Spoilers now!



Moonland

The latest edition of The Ankler (via /Film) reports Jorma Taccone is attached to direct Moonland, a film written by Flight of the Chonchords’ Brett McKenzie following “an 11-year-old girl who builds a flying bicycle that takes her to a magical world where she quickly gets wrapped up in an exciting adventure that sees her escaping capture and helping a knight rescue a princess.”

Jurassic World: Dominion

According to Collider, Jurassic World: Dominion runs a sturdy 2 hours and 26 minutes long.

Guardians of the Galaxy, Vol. 3

Guardians of the Galaxy, Vol. 3 has surpassed Ron Howard’s How the Grinch Stole Christmas for “the most makeup appliances created for a single production, ” according to James Gunn on Twitter.

Relatedly, Gunn additionally teased he’s currently filming “some wonderful cameos” for GOTG3.

The Munsters

Rob Zombie shared a new photo of the Munsters in full color on Instagram.

view from my monitor. 💀 Three very tired Munsters trying to conserve their energy between takes. ⚡️ It’s been a tough one for this trio. Three hours in makeup - 14 hours of shooting - one hour of clean up. Then a drive back to the hotel, grab a few zzz and straight back on set. 🦇 It’s definitely the end of a long day here. Outside the stage the ☀️ is definitely beginning to rise. Working from sunrise to sunrise. Cheers to these three for always bringing the thunder 💥 #themunsters #robzombie #sherimoonzombie #jeffdanielphillips #danielroebuck

Thor: Love & Thunder

Thor holds Stormbreaker while Mighty Thor wields Mjolnir on some officially licensed Love & Thunder popcorn buckets courtesy of Chris Hemsworth Brazil.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness

A new teaser reminds you the Doctor Strange sequel is now just once month away.

The Northman

Vikings storm a battlement in a new clip from The Northman.

Lux Aeterna

While making a film about witches, Béatrice Dalle and Charlotte Gainsbourg sit down with each other to tell stories about witches in the trailer for Lux Aeterna.

Titanic 666

Battlestar Galactica’s Jamie Bamber takes on the ghosts of the Titanic in the trailer for Titanic 666.

Echo

According to costumer Stacey Caballero’s resume on her personal website, both Charlie Cox and Vincent D’Onofrio will return for the Echo spinoff series at Disney+. [Comic Cook]

The Muppets Mayhem

Tahj Mowry has joined the cast of Muppets Mayhem as Gary “Moog” Moogowski, “a lovably awkward die-hard superfan” of the Electric Mayhem who “loyally follows them from gig to gig. Moog is an avid audiophile who knows his way around a mixing board. Since he is a walking encyclopedia of the musical act, he’s often able to offer advice or guidance to Nora when she’s having trouble wrangling, communicating with or even understanding them. As Moog continues to work closely with Nora (Singh), he begins to hope that maybe she’ll see him less as a goofy sidekick and more as a leading man.” [Spoiler TV]

The Handmaid’s Tale

Spoiler TV also reports Christine Ko has joined the fifth season of The Handmaid’s Tale as Lily, a “Gilead refugee who now is a leader in the Canada-based resistance movement.”

Star Trek: Picard

Picard and Tallinn meet Renee at a gala in the synopsis for this week’s episode, “Two of One. ”

With the help of Tallinn, Picard and the crew infiltrate a gala on the eve of a joint space mission, to protect one of the astronauts they believe to be integral to the restoration of the timeline – Renee Picard. Kore makes a startling discovery about her father’s work. Written by: Cindy Appel & Jane Maggs Directed by: Jonathan Frakes

[Spoiler TV]

Shining Vale

Meanwhile, the first season of Shining Vale concludes in the synopsis for “We Are Phelps. ”

The shocking end of Pat’s book is revealed while the Phelps family fights for their souls; individually and as a family. Written by: Jeff Astrof Directed by: Liz Friedlander Airdate: Sunday, April 17, 2022

[Spoiler TV]

Moon Knight

Finally, Arthur Harrow offers Steven a tour of his cult compound in a new clip from today’s episode of Moon Knight.

