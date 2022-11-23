Fifty-nine years ago today, families across the UK sat down to tune into “An Unearthly Child,” the beginning of an adventure across space and time decades in the making for Doctor Who. We’ve come a long way since then, and gained double the Davids Tennant since we last celebrated, and the BBC really wants you to remember that.



To mark the 59th anniversary of the series today, the BBC has largely celebrated by looking ahead to next year’s big 6-0. You want a new logo? You got it, Whovians, it’s basically the same as the new logo the network just revealed, but it’s diamond.

You want pictures of David Tennant as the 14th Doctor? Done and done.



You want pictures of the Doctors, including double the previously allotted amount of David Tennant? My friends, today you feast.



Oh go on then, you can also have a picture of Jodie Whittaker in her mish-mash of past Doctors costumes from “The Power of the Doctor”, but Doctor Who knows that’s not what you’re really here for.

It’s a not- unsurprising, if a little weird, way to mark the show’s anniversary—arguably interest in the series hasn’t been as high as it is right now in years, so why not revel in it with teases for next year’s grand celebrations? But if today’s celebration of all things Doctor Who is mostly a preview of what’s to come in the future, that’s also in and of itself perfectly Doctor Who: a glance back, and a glance ahead.



