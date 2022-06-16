The Hunger Games prequel adds another star, as does Marvel’s Ironheart. To the surprise of no one, new Predator movie Prey has been given an R rating. Puss goes on an existential adventure in the new trailer for Puss in Boots: The Last Wish. Plus, a look at the return of Tuca & Bertie. Spoilers away!
The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes
THR reports Josh Andrés Rivera (West Side Story) is the latest to join the cast of the Hunger Games prequel as Sejanus Plinth, “the mentor to a tribute from District 2 and a close friend of young Coriolanus Snow.”
Prey
Meanwhile, Bloody-Disgusting reports the Predator prequel has been rated “R” by the MPAA for “strong bloody violence.”
Barbie
Warner Bros. has our first look at Ryan Gosling’s Ken in Greta Gerwig’s Barbie.
The Munsters
Rob Zombie also shared four more photos of his Munsters cast on Instagram.
Puss in Boots: The Last Wish
Down to his ninth and final life, Puss in Boots must still take on the Goldilocks and Three Bears Crime Family, “Big” Jack Horner and the Big Bad Wolf in the trailer for The Last Wish.
Doctor Who
The BBC has shared pictures from filming taking place in Bristol, England, featuring David Tennant in his new costume as the Doctor, and Neil Patrick Harris’ mystery new villain, now clad in a tuxedo and top hat. Click through to check them out.
Chucky
Meg Tilly, Gina Gershon, Sutton Stracke, Joe Pantoliano and Tony Nappo have joined the cast of Chucky’s second season.
The Boys
Paul Reiser has also joined the cast of The Boys as The Legend, a supremely horny comic book store owner (and Stan Lee parody) set to debut in this week’s episode.
Ironheart
Deadline additionally reports Manny Montana has joined the cast of Marvel’s Ironheart in an undisclosed role.
Last Known Position
According to Deadline, Gina Rodriguez will star in a TV series based on Last Known Position, the podcast in which a “state-of-the-art American commercial jetliner vanishes on its maiden voyage over the Pacific. The ensuing air crash investigation discovers evidence of a creature of the deep that may have been responsible.”
School Spirits
TV Line also has word Peyton List will star in School Spirits, a “purgatory-themed dramedy” at Paramount+ based on an upcoming YA graphic novel. The series is said to focus on a teenager “stuck in heaven” who “decides to investigate her mysterious disappearance alongside a group of other students who are also stuck in limbo at their high school.”
Batwheels
DC Kids has also revealed the voice cast of its “Legion of Zoom” — living vehicles belonging to members of Batman’s rogues gallery — in the upcoming Batwheels animated series.
Scavengers Reign
Bloody-Disgusting reports HBO Max has ordered Scavengers Reign, an “adult animated sci-fi drama” from Joe Bennett and Charles Huettner in which “the surviving crew of a damaged deep space freighter who are stranded on a beautiful yet unforgiving planet. They begin to learn the true nature of this planet as they try to survive long enough to escape or be rescued.”
Zombies: The Re-Animated Series
Meanwhile, Disney has additionally ordered an animated series based on its popular TV movie Zombies.
Monsters at Work
Monsters at Work has also been officially renewed for a second season at Disney+.
What We Do in the Shadows
Spoiler TV has synopses for the first two episodes of What We Do in the Shadows’ fourth season.
Reunited
401
7/12/2022
The vampires return from their world travels to find their mansion on the verge of collapse, and a freakish new creature in the house. Written by Stefani Robinson & Paul Simms; directed by Yana Gorskaya.
The Lamp
402
7/12/2022
Nandor’s search for love is finally successful, and Nadja realizes her lifelong ambition of opening a vampire nightclub. Written by Wally Baram & Aasia LaShay Bullock; directed by Yana Gorskaya.
Tom Swift
Tom Swift goes west in the trailer for next week’s episode, “...And the Chocolate Cowboys.”
Tuca & Bertie
Finally, Tuca & Bertie return for a third season July 10th on Adult Swim.
