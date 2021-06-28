Doctor Who's Next Doctor Rumors Are Already Heating Up

Who’s next? Image : BBC

Gareth Edward’s next sci-fi movie rounds out its cast further. The Boys addes another super to its roster. Get a glimpse at the final episodes of Attack on Titan. Plus, what’s next on Flash and Legends of Tomorrow, and a smidgen more Black Widow footage. Spoilers, away!



True Love

Deadline reports Danny McBride, Gemma Chan and Benedict Wong have joined the cast of Gareth Edward’s mysterious “near future sci-fi project”, True Love.

Devolution

THR reports James Ashcroft (Coming Home in the Dark) is now attached to direct the film adaptation of Max Brooks’ recent Bigfoot novel, Devolution, for Legendary Entertainment. The story concerns a “green” community in the forests of Washington State “left isolated by a natural disaster.” As its “social structure rapidly disintegrates”, the commune must defend itself against “mysterious predators who turn out to be Sasquatch creatures.”

Black Widow

Rachel Weisz speaks in the latest Black Widow trailer.

The Suicide Squad

Elsewhere, James Gunn released part of a recorded message in relation to the Japanese dub of The Suicide Squad on Twitter.

Doctor Who

According to a new report from The Sun, Olly Alexander — frontman of the band Years and Years — is allegedly Chris Chibnall’s top choice to replace Jodie Whittaker on Doctor Who.

The Boys

Deadline also has word Laurie Holden (The X-Files’ Martia Covarrubias) has joined the cast of The Boys as Crimson Countess.

Legend of Mana: The Teardrop Crystal

Meanwhile, Coming Soon reports an anime based on the Legend of Mana video game franchise is now in development at Warner Bros. Japan.

My Hero Academia: World Heroes’ Mission

Funimation has our first look at Roddy Soul’s new sidekick, Pino, voiced by Megumi Hayashibara, best known as the voice of Neon Genesis Evangelion’s Rei Ayanami .

Attack on Titan

We also have a new photo from the final season of Attack on Titan.

Chainsaw Man

The anime train continues, as MAPPA has released the first, very violent teaser trailer for its upcoming Chainsaw Man anime.

The Flash

Barry and Iris visit XS and Impulse in the synopsis for “Heart of the Matter, Part 1" — the 150th episode of The Flash.

Barry (Grant Gustin) and Iris (Candice Patton) greet their future children, XS (guest star Jessica Parker Kennedy) and Bart (guest star Jordan Fisher), only for a shocking secret to threaten their new familial harmony. Meanwhile, the Godspeed war intensifies and threatens to destroy Central City. The Flash stars Grant Gustin as Barry Allen/The Flash, Candice Patton as Iris West-Allen, Danielle Panabaker as Caitlin Snow/Killer Frost, Carlos Valdes as Cisco Ramon/Vibe, Tom Cavanagh as Harrison Wells, Jesse L. Martin as Detective Joe West and Danielle Nicolet as Cecile Horton. Eric Dean Seaton directed the episode written by Eric Wallace & Lauren Barnett (#717).Original airdate 7/13/2021.

The Outpost

An assassin targets Talon before she can take the throne in the synopsis for “Someone Has to Rule” — the July 15 episode of The Outpost.

WHO WILL RULE? - Garret (Jake Stormoen) wants Talon (Jessica Green) to take the throne, while a mysterious assassin seeks revenge. Falista (Georgia May Foote) mourns for Tobin (Aaron Fontaine) but hatches a new plan. Zed (Reece Ritchie) wants Wren (Izuka Hoyle) to be High Priestess and uncovers a secret about her. The episode was written by Jason Faller & Kynan Griffin and directed by Milan Todorvić (#3B01). Original airdate 7/15/2021

Kung Fu

Althea prepares for a visit from Po Po in the synopsis for “Sacrifice” — the July 14 episode of Kung Fu.

THE SEARCH FOR THE FORGE - With time running out, Nicky (Olivia Liang) and Henry (Eddie Liu) work to translate a cryptic map that could lead them to the Forge. Meanwhile, Althea (Shannon Dang) and the family prepare for Po Po’s (guest star Fiona Fu) arrival. Tzi Ma, Kheng Hua Tan, Jon Prasida, Tony Chung and Vanessa Kai also star. Sudz Sutherland directed the episode written by Ryan Johnson & Peter Lalayanis (#112). Original airdate 7/14/2021.

Legends of Tomorrow

Finally, The Legends attend a taping of an ALF-inspired sitcom starring a real, live alien who just so happens to look like a puppet in the trailer for “This is Gus”, the July 11 episode of Legends of Tomorrow.

TAKING THINGS FOR GRANTED – Behrad (Shayan Sobhian) is disappointed because the Legends have forgotten his birthday, so when they track an alien pod to 2024 and wind up at his favorite television sitcom, he thinks it’s really a surprise for him. Feeling guilty, Nate (Nick Zano) and Zari (Tala Ashe) occupy Behrad by keeping up the ruse by attending a taping of the show while Ava (Jes Macallan), Spooner (Lisseth Chavez) and Astra (Olivia Swann) try to find the Alien to get the timeline back on track, which proves challenging. Meanwhile, Rory’s (Dominic Purcell) behavior has been a little off, so Sara (Caity Lotz) and Gary (Adam Tsekham) become determined to find out what happened, but Rory gets some unexpected news from his daughter, Lita (guest star (Mina Sundwall.) Matt Ryan also stars. Eric Dean Seaton directed the episode written by Tyrone B. Carter (609). Original airdate 7/11/2021.

