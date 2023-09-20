Donald Trump Jr. Tweets That His Dad Died, Says He Was Hacked

A hacker appears to have briefly gained access to Donald Trump Jr.‘s account on Twitter (now named X) and falsely claimed that daddy Donald had died. The bogus post, which was retweeted around 400 times before it was deleted, claimed Trump Jr. would run for president in his father’s stead. Trump Jr. has 10.4 million followers.

“I’m sad to announce, my father Donald Trump has passed away,” the alleged hacker wrote. “I will be running for president in 2024.” Another since-deleted post said “North Korea is about to get smoked.”

That tweet was followed up by several more including one that tagged the current president and said “fuck @JoeBiden,” and another professing crypto influencer Richard Heart’s innocence. Heart was recently sued by the Securities and Exchange Commission over allegations he used over $12 million in proceeds from his crypto products to buy luxury products. Donald Trump Jr’s hacked Twitter account claimed he was going to “burn the SEC” if he became president. The account also appears to have tagged influencer Logan Paul and claimed to have had sex with his girlfriend.

Donald Trump Jr. and the Trump Organization did not immediately respond to Gizmodo’s request for comment, though a representative for the former president’s son told the Hill the account was hacked. A spokesman for Donald Trump Sr. said the same. X did not immediately respond to Gizmodo’s request for comment.

In response, Eric Trump tweeted, “I don’t want @DonaldJTrumpJr to get his account back—this is all too entertaining.”

This isn’t the first time someone with the last name Trump has found themselves on the receiving end of an embarrassing Twitter hack. In 2020, another hacker reportedly tapped into then-president Donald Trump’s @realdonaldtrump account by correctly using his password. The password read “maga2020!”