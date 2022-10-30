In an upcoming special on The Drew Barrymore Show, the original cast of E.T. reunites to reminisce about the making of the Amblin classic film from director Stephen Spielberg. This year the film celebrates 40 years and has had a special

IMAX theatrical run in addition to a new home release to commemorate the milestone.

Barrymore’s daytime talk show has played host to some incredible interviews and reunions (like for Scream) with her former cast-mates but it’s this one we’ve been waiting for. In the preview clip released on Twitter for the reunion slated to air Halloween Monday, we get an incredible nugget about Barrymore’s behavior on set around the beloved alien. “Now, I believed E.T. was real!” she told Dee Wallace, Henry Thomas and Robert McNaughton, who respectively played her mother Mary and brothers Eliott and Michael.

Thomas confirmed this, “The first thing I remember is that we were on stage, and it was quite cold on the stage, and you asked the wardrobe lady if you could have a scarf for E.T.’s neck because he was gonna get cold, so you wrapped the scarf around his neck.” he said while McNaughton nodded along.

Wallace added while Barrymore looked, slightly flushed, “We found you over there—just talking away to E.T. and so we let Steven know. So Steven, from that time on, appointed two guys to keep E.T. alive so whenever you came over to talk to him he could react to you.” Such an incredibly heartfelt moment to find out about and we can’t wait to learn more once the episode airs and drops online on the Drew Barrymore YouTube page.

Watch the clip below!

The 40th anniversary edition of the E.T. is now available on 4k Ultra HD and on Blu-ray and Digital.

