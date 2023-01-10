A Dungeons & Dragons TV Series Is Coming to Paramount+

Hasbro and Paramount have announced that a new, eight-episode, live-action series set in the world of Dungeons & Dragons has been ordered to series for Paramount+.

Confirmed by Deadline, the series—first floated almost a year ago—has now officially been given a straight-to- series order, and will now have a home at Paramount’s streaming service. The move makes sense, given that Paramount has already been working with Hasbro co-producing Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves, the live-action movie adaptation of the franchise out in March.



The timing of the announcement comes in the wake of controversy for the venerable tabletop RPG. As broken by io9 last week, D&D producer Wizards of the Coast’s plans for its latest iteration of the Open Game License—which facilitates the creation of third-party content for Dungeons & Dragons as well as creative rights for said material—for the next edition of D&D includes draconian new restrictions on the ownership and creation of homebrew material for the game, threatening a decades-old official relationship between the company and its fans.

We’ll be bringing you more on Paramount’s live-action plans for Dungeons & Dragons as we learn them.

