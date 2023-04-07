11 Things We Want to See in the Dungeons & Dragons Sequel

This may sound random, but the Immovable Rod is one of the most amazing and unique magical items in D&D, and an excellent example of the game’s creativity. Here’s how it works: “This flat iron rod has a button on one end. You can use an action to press the button, which causes the rod to become magically fixed in place. Until you or another creature uses an action to push the button again, the rod doesn’t move, even if it is defying gravity. The rod can hold up to 8,000 pounds of weight. More weight causes the rod to deactivate and fall.” There are a lot of amazing visual possibilities with this bizarre item, from saving someone from plummeting to their death—imagine hanging from a tiny ledge floating unsupported in mid-air—to the ultimate way to stop a pursuer in their tracks.

