Dragons have become so codified in modern pop culture it would have been easy to assume—actually, it would have been hard not to assume—that Honor Among Thieves would give us more dragons that looked like they flew right out of Game of Thrones. And it probably would have been fine! But Daley and Goldstein wanted to give viewers something different, so instead, we were treated to our adventuring party trying to outrun a very, very obese dragon. (The dragon is also a D&D deep-cut character named Themberchaud, which is also something non-nerds don’t need to know to understand or enjoy the scene.) It was funny, it was exciting, it was unique, and it sums up the movie extremely well.