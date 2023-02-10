Dungeons & Dragons Knows a Thing or Two About Game Nights

Although slated to air during the Super Bowl this weekend, a new trailer for Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves has been released early, showing a few more snippets of the high-stakes, slightly goofy action that people have come to know and love in their own Dungeons & Dragons campaigns.

Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves | Big Game Spot (2023 Movie)

Of course the barbarian (Holga, played by Michelle Rodriguez) gets the silliest action. We love this for her, it’s what she deserves. Whomst among us hasn’t played a D&D game where the bard goes, “I’m going to hit him in the face with a lute” and when he rolls a critical hit the DM just sighs, puts their head in their hands and says, wearily, “You knock him fully unconscious with... your lute, I guess, and the axe goes flying towards Holga, who gets advantage on a reaction roll to snatch it out of mid-air.”

It’s genuinely a perfect interaction. It’s exactly what happens at literally any game table. Except in this case, the bard is played by Chris Pine and the party is supported by an A-list cast that includes Regé-Jean Page, Hugh Grant, Sophia Lillis, and Justice Smith. We’ll see if the rest of the film holds up to the inanity of a lute to the face resulting in a perfect axe-catch, but I think the goofs are gonna be pretty high during the film.

Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves premieres in theaters on March 31.

