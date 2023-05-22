Although its recent product announcements have included a hair straightener that doesn’t use plates and a questionable pair of air purifying headphones called the Dyson Zone, Dyson today returns to what made the company a success with a collection of new home cleaning products that include a redesigned robot and its first wet mopping tool.



Dyson 360 Vis Nav Robotic Vacuum

Dyson first revealed that it would be putting its innovative vacuum technology in an autonomous cleaning robot way back in 2014, and when it was finally released two years later, it was one of the most effective robovacs on the market, but also one of the most expensive at $1,000. When we reviewed the Dyson 360 Eye, we were impressed at how well it actually sucked up dirt, easily outperforming the competition at the time, but were also frustrated at the fact that its camera struggled to navigate a room when it got dark.

Since then, Dyson has released several updated versions of its original 360 Eye robovac, but the new Dyson 360 Vis Nav introduces a major redesign, with new features specifically designed to address the shortcomings of the original.

Like the original, a camera with a fish-eye lens atop the robovac uses “Simultaneous Localization and Mapping (SLAM) technology” to track its movement in a room by looking for recognizable landmarks and triangulating its location. The new model also promises better low light performance thanks to eight LEDs around the lens that selectively turn on to illuminate landmarks being tracked, which should also help ensure the robovac doesn’t get lost when cleaning underneath furniture.

The Dyson 360 Vis Nav’s spinning brush bar features a combination of fluffy nylon, carbon fiber filaments, and stiff nylon bristles to grab hair, dirt, and dust, but the coolest cleaning feature here is a small arm that extends from the side of the robovac when it’s operating against a wall. The arm then redirects suction to ensure that dirt at the extreme edges of your room gets sucked up, too. What’s the point of using a robot vacuum if you just have to come along and clean up all the areas it missed afterwards?

Dyson is promising up to 50 minutes of cleaning time before the 360 Vis Nav navigates back to its dock for a recharge, after which it will resume cleaning exactly where it left off. It can be monitored and scheduled using Dyson’s app, while sensors in the robovac will also help create dust maps of your home so you can pinpoint the source of where your dirt is coming from and proactively deal with it to reduce the amount of cleaning you need to do.

What’s not yet known is what pricing for the new Dyson 360 Vis Nav robovac will be, but we’re anticipating it will be even more expensive than the original $1,000 Dyson 360.

Dyson Submarine Wet Roller Head

Dyson’s floor cleaning tools are known for their ability to effectively suck up loose dust and debris, but food stains, dirt that’s stuck to hard surfaces, and wet spills have always required a separate cleaning tool.

For the first time, Dyson is introducing a wet floor cleaning tool called the Dyson Submarine, which will be included with the Dyson V15s Detect Submarine and Dyson V12s Detect Slim Submarine vacuums as a swappable cleaning head (but won’t be available on its own as an upgrade for other Dyson vacuums).

Inside the Dyson Submarine are two separate water tanks. One is designed to hold clean water (although Dyson says users can also fill it with water mixed with a properly diluted cleaning solution) and pump it through an “eight-point hydration system” to evenly saturate a wet roller head that spins and scrubs floors as the cleaning head is pushed over hard surface floors.

As the wet roller spins, a “durable plate” pressed up against it acts as a squeegee to extract used water and direct it into a waste-water tank so that only clean water is used on your floor surfaces. Unlike a carpet cleaner, however, the suction from the vacuum isn’t used to extract dirt and water from floors. The attached Dyson vacuum is only used to power the Dyson Submarine, and the cleaning head is only designed for use on hard floors.

Pricing and availability for the Dyson V15s Detect Submarine and Dyson V12s Detect Slim Submarine vacuums (which include the Dyson Submarine accessory) haven’t been revealed yet.

Dyson Gen5detect and Gen5outsize Cordless Vacuums

Cordless vacuums are still what Dyson is known best for, and today the company announced two new additions in that category: the Dyson Gen5detect and the higher capacity Gen5outsize, which both use the company’s fifth generation Hyperdymium electric motors, known for spinning up to 135,000RPM to generate loads of suction in a small space.

The Dyson Gen5detect features improved laser optics in its fluffy roller cleaning head—a feature we’ve found incredibly satisfying—which now offers increased brightness with twice the illumination range so you can see even more of the microscopic dust you need to clean. But despite the improved performance, both models now offer up to 70 minutes of cleaning time on a single charge when using their lowest-power eco modes.

Both models will be available in the US starting on June 6, with the Dyson Gen5detect selling for $949 and the Dyson Gen5outsize arriving with a $1,049 price tag.

Dyson Purifier Big+Quiet Formaldehyde

Several years ago, Dyson released a personal air purifier that broke from the iconic design of its blade-less fans. Instead of pushing air through a ring, the Dyson Pure Cool Me featured a semi-circular sphere sitting atop a base with a filter in it. The design supposedly allowed for more precise air delivery. Although it doesn’t look like you can buy the Dyson Pure Cool Me in North America anymore, its unique design is being used in a new air purifier that’s instead designed for “large, open-plan spaces.”

Looking almost like a droid from the Star Wars universe, a blast of air from the Dyson Purifier Big+Quiet Formaldehyde can be felt up to 32 feet away, and it’s powerful enough to provide around 1,000 square feet of air filtration using a HEPA H13 filter that removes everything from formaldehyde (as the name implies), to nitrogen dioxide, to particles even as small as 0.3 microns in size, which includes some viruses.

The Dyson Purifier Big+Quiet Formaldehyde is also designed to be one of Dyson’s quietest air filtration fans to date, measuring in at 56 decibels thanks to technology inside that even includes a resonator to disrupt sound waves and function like the ANC tech inside your wireless headphones. The air purifier is also packed full of sensors to monitor the air level quality in the room where it’s being used. You can access a graph of its measurements over time both on an LCD screen atop the purifier and through the Dyson app, which allows the machine to activate its air purification only when needed, to help prolong the life of its replaceable filter.

Pricing and availability details for the Dyson Purifier Big+Quiet Formaldehyde are still to be announced.