Life-Sized E.T.

This plush beats out E.T. plushes we’ve seen at Universal Studios Orlando in realism, and it’s true to size for the Amblin toy collector. It totally won’t be creepy at night in the dark.

For even more of the E.T. merch line (including that E.T. in a bike basket sculpture in the first image), visit the official page on the Universal Studios Japan website and be warned that these items are only available in the Osaka theme park in Asia. So you’ll have to plan a trip to get a chance at nabbing any of the above!

