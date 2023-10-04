Eli Roth's Thanksgiving Promises a Festive Feast of Gore

It’s finally here. Eli Roth’s Thanksgiving goes from Grindhouse trailer to real movie.

For those unfamiliar, the film is based on the Eli Roth’s fake movie trailer made for Quentin Tarantino and Robert Rodriguez’s campy double feature Grindhouse, which featured a medley of spots from other genre directors in between the films. Roth’s trailer then was definitely boundary- pushing for the Grindhouse aesthetic with that ‘ 70 s slasher and very adult feel. This time around we’re not getting a film in that genre; the trailer for the film, due out on November 17, presents a more modern thriller. Don’t worry, there are still nods to the original trailer in this red-band spot relased by IGN, which incorporates a nearly shot- for- shot homage to the beginning of the original Grindhouse trailer.

Advertisement

Check out the red-band trailer here:

Thanksgiving: Exclusive Red Band Trailer (2023) Patrick Dempsey, Addison Rae

The film appears geared to appeal to this generation tonally, but we’re still hoping for the level of gore and shocking kills seen in the Grindhouse spot. It’s sharply cut and introduces audiences to the expanded story of a town tormented by a killer after a Black Friday tragedy. What’s great though is we get confirmation of the killer’s moniker ( “t he John Carver”) as seen on his social media page where he uploads his kills—a n d some of the characters we saw in the original trailer get expanded roles, like Patrick Dempsey playing the sheriff.

Advertisement

Eli Roth’s Thanksgiving opens November 17 in theaters.

Want more io9 news? Check out when to expect the latest Marvel, Star Wars, and Star Trek releases, what’s next for the DC Universe on film and TV, and everything you need to know about the future of Doctor Who.