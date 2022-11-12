Twitter’s new owner Elon Musk has essentially set the company on fire—and critical employees are running as fast as they can to escape the flames.

The company lost five high-level execs on Thursday, including its chief privacy officer and head of software engineering. Their resignations capped off a day in which Musk told employees that “bankruptcy isn’t out of the question” and oversaw newly-minted accounts with paid checkmarks causing chaos on the platform.

Although all of the Twitter employees that resigned yesterday played a significant role in the company’s operations, perhaps the biggest shock was the departure of Yoel Roth, Twitter’s former head of trust and safety. Since Musk’s takeover, which happened only two weeks ago, Roth has been an outspoken and stabilizing force at Twitter who appeared to be aligned with the Tesla CEO’s vision.

Roth was a reminder that there were still some adults left at the company after his former boss laid off 50% of Twitter’s staff. Now, while there is no doubt that there are still countless hardworking employees who care about Twitter in the building, leadership seems to be made up of just Musk and his minions.

Here’s a breakdown of which high-level execs have left Twitter since Musk begrudgingly came in to run it. We’ll make sure to update the list if more senior employees decide to quit and run away from the Musk-caused fire.