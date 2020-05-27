Elon Musk's SpaceX Space Suits Sure Are Something

Photo : NASA/Kim Shiflett ( Flickr

Elon Musk was set to launch humans (NASA astronauts) into space today, but the flight was delayed due to weather. The next potential windows are this Saturday and Sunday. We don’t know how that’s going to go. But look at this suit!



It looks like car upholstery. It looks like Tron. It looks like a half-finished Power Ranger. It looks like a Tesla-sponsored NASCAR tracksuit. “When did THIS become hotter than THIS?” Gizmodo senior reporter Bryan Menegus asked in Slack, with a side-by-side picture of the considerably sicker NASA Orion suit.

“That’s the whole blog,” he added.

What do you think?

