If you thought the trailer for the upcoming Michelle Yeoh multiverse film Everything Everywhere All at Once was awesome, wait until you see the movie’s poster. And io9 has the exclusive debut.

A24, which will release the film on March 25, commissioned popular artist James Jean to do a special poster for the film and it’s... incredible. If a picture is worth a thousand words, this poster is worth about 30,000 words, because it’s chock full of gorgeous, colorful, evocative images. Check it out.

“Capturing Everything Everywhere All at Once in a poster was an immense undertaking, sort of like trying to collapse the entire imagination of the Daniels into a single ultra-dense sheet of paper,” Jean told io9 via email. “The insanity of the film still resonates in my hands, as they tremble from the hundreds of hours it took to render each character and prop from the story. But I felt a sense of obligation to get things as right as possible, as the Wangs reminded me of my own parents and their struggles when they immigrated to the U.S. from Taiwan in the 1980s. The fracturing of self, culture, and the dreams of alternate timelines haunt my own work and are hopefully refle cted in the complex tangle of lines and details in this particular piece.”



In the film, Michelle Yeoh plays Evelyn Wang, “an exhausted Chinese American woman who can’t seem to finish her taxes,” according to the official site. Of course, it’s much more than that: Evelyn is also a being who exists across infinite multiverses, and she’ll be torn out of one life and forced into others with the aim of saving the world. It co-stars Stephanie Hsu (Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings), Ke Huy Quan (The Goonies), James Hong (Big Trouble in Little China), Jenny Slate (Obvious Child), and Jamie Lee Curtis (Halloween).

We can’t wait for this one and, though this poster isn’t for sale or anything, we hope you love it as much as we do. Written and directed by the directing duo Daniels (Swiss Army Man), Everything Everywhere All at Once debuts March 11 at South by Southwest ahead of its March 25 release.

