I hope you aren’t tired of Everything Everywhere All At Once yet (I’m not!) but we’ve got good news. A24's record-breaking film is back, bigger, weirder, and more absurd than ever. The Daniels’ sophomore film returns to theaters on July 29, this time including 8 minutes of unreleased footage in an expanded cut of the Michelle Yeoh-led multiversal m artial arts drama/comedy.



The film stars Yeoh as the hard-done-by Evelyn Wong, a Chinese-American immigrant who just wants to do her taxes to the satisfaction of Jamie Lee Curtis’ Deirdre Beaubeirdra, an IRS agent who refuses to give the Wongs any slack. Soon, Evelyn gets shoved into a war between multiverses as her husband, Waymond Wong (the excellent Ke Huy Quan) attempts to convince her that she really is destined to save the world.

Everything Everywhere All At Once | Back In Theaters | Official Promo HD | A24

A nuanced portrayal of the immigrant experience, inter-generational trauma, and accepting queer family, Everything Everywhere All At Once has received critical and audience acclaim. The film has since become A24's highest grossing movie to date, outpacing contemporary critical darlings like Midsommar, Hereditary, and Lady Bird.



