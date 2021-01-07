Facebook Blocks Trump 'Indefinitely'

Photo : Chip Somodevilla ( Getty Images )

Facebook has blocked President Donald Trump from accessing his accounts “indefinitely,” CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced in a post on Thursday morning, just hours after a violent mob of Trump supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol Building seemingly at the president’s behest.

The swift action against the president is a stark departure for Facebook, which has allowed Trump to largely enjoy immunity from consequences by the major social media platforms for the past four years.



“Over the last several years, we have allowed President Trump to use our platform consistent with our own rules, at times removing content or labeling his posts when they violate our policies,” Zuckerberg wrote. “We did this because we believe that the public has a right to the broadest possible access to political speech, even controversial speech. But the current context is now fundamentally different, involving use of our platform to incite violent insurrection against a democratically elected government.”

Advertisement

The company initially blocked Trump’s Facebook and Instagram accounts on Wednesay after the president shared a video that furthered the false conspiracy theory of a stolen election that served as the ostensible catalyst for his supporters historically traitorous display at the Capitol. Zuckerberg says the blocks on his accounts will stay in place “indefinitely,” for a minimum of two weeks—the remainder of Trump’s presidency.



Beyond the insurrection that took place before the eyes of the world on Wednesday, Zuckerberg’s action against Trump also follows a shift in power in Washington, with Democrats now controlling both houses of Congress and the presidency.



G/O Media may get a commission RAVPower MagSafe Charger $26 at Amazon Use the promo code KJEH28AR

This story is developing.

