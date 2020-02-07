Facebook's Twitter Account Just Got Hijacked (For Like 2 Seconds)

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg speaks about the new Facebook News feature at the Paley Center For Media on October 25, 2019 in New York City. Photo : Drew Angerer (Getty

Facebook’s twitter account was temporarily taken over Friday night by a group of hackers that, mostly according to rumor, may be Saudi teens.



Hacking crew OurMine, which only last month hijacked the accounts of 15 NFL football teams, and has previously taken over Mark Zuckerberg’s Pinterest and Twitter accounts, appears to have momentarily seized control of @Facebook and @Messenger on Twitter, both of which are verified Facebook-owned accounts.

Advertisement

Screenshot : Shoshana Wodinsky (Gizmodo

As with the NFL accounts, the hackers—whose methods are relatively unsophisticated—appear to have seized control of @Facebook through Khoros, a third-party social media platform primarily used by digital marking and public relations firms. (Facebook’s social media manager appears to normally use Twitter’s web app to control the account.)



The tweets declaring OurMine’s take over disappeared within a couple minutes.

OurMine is notorious for having taken over the accounts of several news organizations, such as CNN and the New York Times, as well as various Silicon Valley CEOs, including Google’s Sundar Pichai and even Twitter’s own Jack Dorsey.

Advertisement

Enabling two-factor authentication (Settings > Account > Security) and disabling access from any third-party apps (Settings > Account > Apps and sessions) on Twitter is a surefire way to OurMine-proof your account.