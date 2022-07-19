There are new details about M. Night Shyamalan’s next mysterious movie. Matthew Modine wants in on more Stranger Things. Get another close look at Prey’s newest Predator. Plus, what’s coming on Westworld, and our first look at the new Quantum Leap. Spoilers now!



Scream 6



In a recent interview with ScreenRant, Dermot Mulroney revealed he plays a cop whose “daughter is one of [Ghostface’s] victims” in Scream 6.

Yeah, I play a cop, so finally they’re asking me to play cops here and there, this is one of them. I guess I shouldn’t say that my daughter is one of the victims… but I don’t have to describe how or in what way, so that’s what draws me into the story is strong family ties.

Advertisement

Hell of a Summer

Deadline reports D’Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai, Abby Quinn, and Pardis Saremi have joined the cast of Finn Wolfhard’s horror-comedy Hell of a Summer.

Batgirl

In a recent interview with The Direct, co-director Adil El Arbi described Batgirl as “a spaghetti of Multiverses” you’ll have to “see the other [33 previous years of DC] movies to understand what happens.”

Well you know, we’d sort of give the same answer, because we would also ask, ‘Oh, you have J.K. Simmons from the Snyderverse and we got Michael Keaton from the Burton-verse. What’s the situation there?’ And they would say, ‘Don’t worry about it. We got a plan.’ They never really explained that aspect to us, but I guess you’re gonna have to see the other movies to understand what happens, why the reason is that we ended up in sort of a spaghetti of Multiverses in that aspect. It’s gonna be a delicious spaghetti, I’m sure of that.

Advertisement

Tomb Raider

Alicia Vikander told Entertainment Weekly she has “no clue” if there are still plans for a sequel to 2018's Tomb Raider from director Misha Green.

With the MGM and Amazon buyout, I have no clue. Now it’s kind of politics. I think Misha and I have been ready, so it’s kind of in somebody else’s hands, to be honest. I’ve been excited to show the world. I love what she’s done with Lovecraft Country.

Advertisement

Knock at the Cabin

Author Paul Tremblay has revealed to CNBC that M. Night Shyamalan’s mysterious new project Knock at the Cabin is actually “a direct film adaptation” of his novel The Cabin at the End of the World. Per the synopsis at GoodReads, the story concerns a family vacationing at a remote cabin in the woods when four strangers carrying “unidentifiable, menacing objects” ask for help saving the world.

Advertisement

The Munsters

Rob Zombie confirmed his film adaptation of The Munsters will premiere on Netflix later this year.

This fall we are gonna spook-out like it’s 1964! 🎥Yep, THE MUNSTERS and THE ADDAMS FAMILY are returning to the boob tube at the same time courtesy of @netflix ☠️ It’s been 58 years since this clash of the titans first happened. 🎃 Perfect entertainment for your pumpkin carving party. 👻 🔥Check out this wicked fall preview issue of TV Guide for the 64-65 season I found while cleaning . 🎃🎃🎃🎃🎃🎃 Wacky monster fans unite! ☠️☠️☠️☠️ #themunsters #theaddamsfamily #robzombie #timburton

Advertisement

Prey

The latest Prey TV spot includes our best look yet at the Predator’s alien bone mask.

Advertisement

The Elderly

An octogenarian thought to be slipping into dementia is actually communing with the paranormal in the trailer for The Elderly, set to premiere later this year at the Fantasia Film Festival.

THE ELDERLY | Trailer

Carter

A sleeper agent is tasked to save the world from a zombie virus in the trailer for Carter, a “non-stop, real-time extreme action spectacular” premiering August 5 on Netflix.

Carter | Official Trailer | Netflix

Stranger Things



Matthew Modine stated he doesn’t believe we’ve seen the last of Dr. Martin Brenner in a new interview with Vulture.

No, I wouldn’t [say he’s dead] because I wouldn’t want him to be dead. Three things are curious to me: How did he survive the Demogorgon? How did he survive One? And when Eleven tries to use her power against Dr. Brenner after blowing three guards in the air, he unflinchingly thwarts her and says, ‘You didn’t think it was going to be that easy, did you?’ She couldn’t get it to work on him. Is there something more to Brenner than meets the eye? I don’t want to believe it’s over, because I love the Duffers. I don’t want to believe it’s over, because I can’t wait to work with Millie again. I say Millie, because I don’t really have anything to do with the other cast members — except for Paul Reiser. The horror of what Brenner did is accepting and understanding his culpability in the death of all those children because of what One did. So if Eleven and Kali, or just Eleven, forgave him and sent him off, he would spend the remaining days of his life knowing he had been forgiven but having to accept responsibility for what he did. I think Dr. Brenner is a more moral person than that, and he’d have to spend his final days acknowledging and accepting responsibility for the pain he caused. That’s the real nightmare — not being able to escape your thoughts and the things you’ve seen or done.

Advertisement

Fallout

Photos from the set of the Fallout TV series have surfaced online courtesy of TheMachoMando on Twitter.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Quantum Leap

Meanwhile, Spoiler TV has promotional cast photos from the upcoming Quantum Leap reboot. Click through to have a look.

Advertisement

Motherland: Fort Salem

Spoiler TV also has a synopsis for “Revolution, Part 2", the series finale of Motherland: Fort Salem airing August 23 on Freeform.

In a climactic battle, the Unit and its allies team up to fight the Camarilla.

American Horror Stories

FX has released another promo for the second season of American Horror Stories featuring life-sized dolls, morbid coroners, weaponized fireplace pokers, and a couple making out in an open grave.

American Horror Stories Season 2 “Don’t Worry” Promo (HD) AHS Spinoff

Westworld



Westworld becomes a theme park where robots can live out their fantasies with humans in the trailer for next week’s episode, “Zhuangzi,”

Westworld 4x05 Promo “Zhuangzi” (HD) Season 4 Episode 5 Promo

Riverdale

Finally, Betty makes an Evil Dead reference while revving up a chainsaw in the trailer for next week’s episode of Riverdale.

Riverdale 6x21 Promo “The Stand” (HD) Season 6 Episode 21 Promo

Banner art by Jim Cook



Want more io9 news? Check out when to expect the latest Marvel and Star Wars releases, what’s next for the DC Universe on film and TV, and everything you need to know about House of the Dragon and Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power.