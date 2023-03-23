We’ve all seen it on screens—there’s an unhealthy obsession in Hollywood with pitting two friends against each other for someone else’s love. The dreaded, cliched love triangle. There is an easy solution here. Polyamory! All these triangles need to throuple up with healthy, ethical expectations of each other and nothing but love in their hearts. Above we have a shot from The Bastard Son and the Devil Himself, which gives Nathan a boyfriend and a girlfriend and they are all great. This sort of thing should happen more often!

Jealousy is normal, but we’re done with letting jealousy get in the way of love. There’s really no reason not to try it, and after all, these are fictional characters! Fanfiction exists for precisely this reason, so let’s see how many SFF love triangles should have been throuples.

