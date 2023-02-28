From Airless Basketballs to Self-Cleaning Touchscreens, These Were February's Coolest and Weirdest Gadgets

January brings feelings of new beginnings and fresh starts, while February always seems to be just another reminder of how quickly the year flies by. It probably has something to with the month clocking in at just 28 days, but that was still enough time for lots of weird and wonderful gadgets to debut this year , and now’s your chance to catch up.



February brought desktop storage solutions bulging at the seams, smartphones that can charge in just 10 minutes, John Deere going electric, and a tiny Lego brick computer capable of playing Doom—a marvel of miniaturized engineering.