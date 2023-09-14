Updates From Final Destination 6, and More

Get a look at Eddie Izzard’s Nina Jekyll in Hammer’s new take on Jekyll and Hyde. Chucky takes on the White House in a new Chucky season 3 clip. Plus, what’s coming on American Horror Story: Delicate, and the return of Shining Vale. Spoilers, now!



Final Destination 6

Bloody-Disgusting reports Tony Todd will reprise his role as William Bludworth in Final Destination 6. Additionally, the upcoming sequel “centers on first responders” and will “dig into Bludworth’s backstory, including a flashback to his childhood that reveals more about his connection to death.”

Monster High 2

Th official Paramount+ Twitter page has revealed a sequel to Nickelodeon’s live-action Monster High is currently in development at the streamer.

Longlegs

Bloody-Disgusting also has word Osgood Perkins’ occult thriller, Longlegs, has been rated “R” for “bloody violence, disturbing images and some language.” Nicolas Cage, Alicia Witt, Maika Monroe and Blair Underwood star.

Doctor Jekyll

Empire Magazine has two new photos of Eddie Izzard in Hammer Studios’ Doctor Jekyll, set to release in UK theaters this October 27.

Dark Harvest

Teenagers must ritualistically slaughter a jack o’ lantern-headed ghoul the night before Halloween — or else — in the trailer for Dark Harvest, available on VOD this October 13.

DARK HARVEST | Official Trailer

American Horror Story: Delicate

An increasingly paranoid Anna retreats to the Hamptons in the synopsis for “When the Bough Breaks,” the third episode of American Horror Story: Delicate.

As Anna and Dex settle into their Hamptons sanctuary, the comfort begins to fade. Her circle of trust is slowly shrinking, and doubt creeps into Anna’s head - could the evil be right under her nose? Written by Halley Feiffer; directed by Jennifer Lynch.

[Spoiler TV]

Archer

Archer breaks bread with a “former” adversary in order to stop a fleet of killer drones in the synopsis for “Breaking Fabian,” the eighth episode of his final season at FX.

A former adversary lends a hand as Archer and the gang bond together to try and stop a fleet of killer drones. Written by Matt Roller.

[Spoiler TV]

Goosebumps

Slappy the Dummy takes center stage on a poster for the new Goosebumps series (via Screen Rant) premiering this October 13 on Disney+.

Fist of the North Star

Coming Soon additionally has a poster for a new Fist of the North Star anime now in development at Warner Bros. Japan.

Chucky

Chucky causes a blackout at the White House in a new clip from his third season at Syfy, USA and Peacock.

The Continental

Peacock also released the opening fight scene from its upcoming John Wick prequel series, The Continental.

The Continental: From the World of John Wick | Opening Fight Scene - Sneak Peek | Peacock Original

Fright Krewe

After disturbing a tomb, a group of teenagers are granted supernatural powers in order to put things right in the trailer for Fright Krewe, a new animated series at Peacock co-created by Eli Roth.

Season 1 Trailer | FRIGHT KREWE

Shining Vale

Finally, STARZ has released a trailer for the second season of Shining Vale set to premiere this October 13.

Shining Vale | Official Trailer | Season 2

