Breaking Down the End of the DCEU in The Flash's First Trailer

Before the the new DC Studios’ Chapter One: Gods and Monsters begins its slate of films under new co-heads James Gunn and Peter Safran, there’s going to be a complete reset in the The Flash.

In the Super Bowl trailer and teaser for Andy Muschietti’s take on the long awaited Flashpoint inspired feature, we get to see Barry Allen (Ezra Miller) on a mission to save his mom which breaks the DCEU and brings the Flash to a universe where she’s alive, Michael Keaton is Batman, Kara Zor-El is Supergirl (played by Sasha Calle) and there’s another Barry Allen. The shocker being that Barry seems to show up at the days leading to the events of 2013's Man of Steel and the arrival of Zod.

Let’s break down the universe well er—breaking down.