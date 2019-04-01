Photo: AP

At least five airlines are experiencing delays this morning due to a computer problem. Early reports indicate that Delta, United, Southwest, Alaska, and JetBlue all experienced the same outage, which has reportedly been fixed.

A spokesperson for Southwest Airlines told Gizmodo over email that the outage was caused by “a vendor that services multiple carriers with data used in flight planning.”

The FAA did not immediately respond to Gizmodo’s request for comment but told CBS News that the delays stem from a “flight planning weight and balance program called Aerodata.”

The delays have hit airports in Atlanta, Boston, Chicago, Detroit, Miami, and New York, among others.

“A brief third-party technology issue that prevented some Delta Connection flights from being dispatched on time this morning has been resolved,” a Delta spokesperson told Gizmodo over email.

“No cancellations are expected due to the issue and our teams are working to resolve some resulting delays. We apologize to customers for any inconvenience.”

Users on social media have been posting all morning about the outage, with some posting photos of boards with plenty of delays.

Southwest Airline issued an internal ground stop for roughly 40 minutes this morning but planes started flying again at 7:05am ET.

[CBS News]