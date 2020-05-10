Clockwise from top left: Y. Beletsky, Tom McKay, Getty and Adult Swim. Image : See above.

Yes, dear readers, another week has gone by. I’m just as amazed as you are. Although time has just about thrown me for a loop, I’ve been taking comfort in checking out what my favorite cats on Instagram are up to. It’s soothing to see them sleep the days away and play with their toys as if nothing was happening. I bet they don’t even know what “coronavirus” means.

Of course, this also means that Instagram is showing me a lot of cat videos in my discover tab, which is not a bad thing.

Cats on Instagram aside, let’s get down to business. There were so many good stories on Gizmodo this week! In case you didn’t catch them all, we’ve gathered them up for you right here.

First off, our man Tom McKay dared to do what I would never do. He cut his own hair during the coronavirus lockdown (I’m currently waiting for my hair salon to open up again). Nonetheless, Tom decided to go one step further and use classic technology to try to give himself a haircut. This is his experience with the Flowbee.

Also, how many of you are thinking of taking a cruise in the near future? I personally have never been on a cruise, and the horrifying coronavirus outbreaks on cruises have given me pause. However, the cruise industry should not just be in the spotlight because of the coronavirus, but because the other abominable things it does.

And on a final note, let’s talk about money. When we have bad days, some of us like to go shopping with friends to make ourselves feel better. That’s kind of peculiar, isn’t it? Why does spending money make us feel great, at least in the moment? We asked a bunch of experts so you wouldn’t have to.

You can find all of these blogs and more below!

