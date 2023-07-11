Ford Exec Allegedly Attacked Wife With Google Nest Hub

A Ford e xecutive has been charged with two felony counts for an alleged assault against his wife . Franck Louis-Victor’s wife claimed her husband hit her with a Google Nest Hub smart screen, “slapped and headbutted” her, and threatened to burn two of her bags worth $20,000 with a “lit butane torch.”

Local police in Michigan responded to a domestic violence report at the couple’s Bloomfield Township home Saturday . Police said Louis-Victor’s wife, who has not been identified by name, went to the hospital with “a laceration under her left eye,” while Louis-Victor “made statements supporting the victim’s statement,” Business Insider reported.

Advertisement

Louis-Victor is the CEO of Ford Next LLC, a division that is described on the company’s website as creating “vehicle-adjacent business adventures.” and vice president of New Business Platforms for the company. A Ford Next spokesperson told Click on Detroit, which first reported on the alleged assault , “We are aware of what has been reported in the press, but it would be inappropriate to comment on personal matters.”

Louis-Victor was arrested on a charge of arson including preparation to burn property worth between $1,000 and $20,000 and a charge of assault with a dangerous weapon. Despite police reports that he had conveyed the same events as his wife, Louis-Victor pled not guilty and was arraigned on Monday at the 48th District Court. He is being held on a $25,000 bond with a probable cause conference reportedly scheduled for 8:45 a.m. on July 25, Click on Detroit reported.

Advertisement Advertisement

Ford CEO Jim Farley brought Louis-Victor on to run the Ford Next division in 2021 to develop and implement a strategic plan to bring value to customers. Louis-Victor and his team “will pinpoint areas where Ford can get and stay ahead of competitors in creating more rewarding customer experiences, with high-value moves in the automotive and mobility sectors,” Ford said in a news release at the time, Detroit Free Press reported. “That will include strategically disrupting how the company thinks and acts on behalf of those customers.”