It’s a Halloween miracle: Friday the 13th is coming back. Sort of.

Peacock just announced a straight-to-series order for a new show called Crystal Lake, which is described as a “Friday the 13th expanded prequel series.” Br yan Fuller, best known for his work on Hannibal, will be running the show for A24 and the streamer. “I discovered Friday the 13th in the pages of Famous Monsters magazine when I was 10 years old and I have been thinking about this story ever since,” Fuller said in a press release. “When it comes to horror, A24 raises the bar and pushes the envelope and I’m thrilled to be exploring the campgrounds of Crystal Lake under their banner.”

“Friday the 13th is one of the most iconic horror franchises in movie history and we were dying to revisit this story with our upcoming drama series Crystal Lake,” added Universal executive Susan Rovner. “We can’t wait to get to work with Bryan Fuller, a gifted, visionary creator who I’ve had the pleasure of being a longtime friend and collaborator, along with our incredible partners at A24, in this updated version for Peacock that will thrill long-standing fans of the franchise.”

While exact details are being kept under wraps, Variety reports that due to the complex, ongoing legal battle over the franchise, this show will not be able to use any of the iconographies from the films that came out after the original Friday the 13th. So no hockey masks here. What does that mean then? Will we find out how Jason Voorhees became such a powerful being? Will we see Crystal Lake before camp to explore those evil origins? And are those answers something audiences even care about? Apparently, we’ll find out in the next few years.

