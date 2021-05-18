Game of Thrones' House of the Dragon Picks Up a Mysterious New Player

Steve Toussaint as Lord Corlys Velaryon. Photo : HBO

Rick and Morty’s Dan Harmon reveals a new series with a ridiculous twist. Tomb Raider 2 is closer to fruition. Great news for fans of Disney’s The Owl House. Plus updates from Ant-Man & the Wasp: Quantumania, Black Lightning’s swan song, and more. Spoilers away!

Pet Sematary 2

Deadline reports Lindsey Beer (Sierra Burgess Is a Loser) is attached to direct a sequel to the 2019 Pet Sematary remake (which our own Cheryl Eddy didn’t find that scary) for Paramount+. Details on the plot are not available at this time.

House of the Dragon

After being spotted on set in full costume by Stylist magazine, Graham McTavish confirmed he’s been cast in House of the Dragon.

I’m enjoying that, yes. I’m really having a lot of fun. We’ve just started. It’s a very big project, so we’re getting to know each other. They’re lovely people. It’s great, but I can’t tell you too much. I can’t tell you really anything about the story! But it involves a lot of dragons.

Ant-Man & The Wasp: Quantumania

Peyton Reed is now prepping to film Ant-Man & The Wasp: Quantumania.

Uprising

Deadline also has word Travis Knight will direct a film adaption of Raymond Villareal’s A People’s History of the Vampire Uprising—simply titled Uprising—for Netflix. Produced by Shawn Levy and Dan Cohen, the story “is set after a global viral outbreak turns people into vampires and follows CIA agent Lauren Webb, who works against the clock to uncover the truth behind a growing uprising that threatens to wipe out humanity.” The outlet notes Jeremy Slater “penned the latest” draft “with previous drafts by” Jay Basu, JD Payne, and Patrick McKay.

Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile

According to Comic Book, Will Speck and Josh Gordon will direct a film adaptation of Bernard Webber’s 1965 children’s book, Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile, for Columbia Pictures. Adapted for the screen by Will Davies, the story concerns the titular Lyle as he overcomes prejudice from “grumpy neighbors” who are unhappy a crocodile is living in their apartment building.

Spiral 2/Saw 9

Appearing as a guest on Bloody-Disgusting’s Boo Crew Podcast, Darren Lynn Bousman stated he hopes to create an ongoing “MarvelVerse” of Spiral and Saw sequels. Our review of the latest in case you missed it earlier this week.

I have found a renewed interest in the Saw universe. I thought that it was played out and I had done everything I could. Getting a chance to work with people like Chris Rock and Samuel L. Jackson has kind of reinvigorated my love for these type of stories and what can be done with them. So I think there’s a lot more to tell and a lot more I’d want to tell. Just because Spiral exists does not mean there will never be a Saw 9. This is a diversion… this is a different path. You’re not done seeing Tobin Bell at all. What I think will happen, if this is successful, is you’ll see Spiral 2, and then you’ll see Saw 9. And then you’ll see Spiral 3, you’ll see Saw 10. You might see a TV series. So I think you’ll be seeing the MarvelVerse of the Saw franchise, where there are different storylines taking place. And I think that that’s what it’s going to be. It’ll exist in the same universe, and there will be different storylines taking place.

Orphan: First Kill

Appearing as a guest on Collider Ladies Night, Julia Stiles stated she was “surprised by the twist” in the upcoming Orphan prequel.

I do not watch horror movies and when I was sent the script for it I was like, ‘I don’t know. I’m not into that genre.’ And I was also really worried about going back to work after COVID. And the script was so dang good, I couldn’t put it down and I was so surprised by the twist that I’m not gonna give away that I think you’ll like it. It’s incredibly psychological. I’m not really interested in blood and gore. I find it gross, but I don’t find it really scary. What I find scary is the stuff that happens up here. And Isabelle Fuhrman’s character, Esther – although she has multiple names, Leena, I don’t know – it’s just such a fascinating – especially now because she’s a grown-up. She’s 23 now playing the same part. It’s just such a fascinating sociopathic character, along the lines of why Norman Bates was so interesting to watch.

Tomb Raider 2

Misha Green has finished the first draft of the Tomb Raider sequel—at least tentatively subtitled Obsidian—starring Alicia Vikander.

Disenchanted

Production has officially begun on Disenchanted.

Space Jam: A New Legacy

The latest Space Jam: A New Legacy TV spot continues to frame Granny as its breakout character.

The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It

Time stops for Lorraine Warren in a new clip from The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It.

F9

The latest F9 featurette looks back at the franchise’s history.

Hotel Transylvania: Transformania

The Hotel Transylvania gang turns human in the trailer for Transformania.

Dark Spell

A woman turns to the dark arts to win back her ex-husband in the trailer for Dark Spell, available on-demand July 6.

Epic

Game of Thrones’ Toby Sebastian has joined the Epic pilot as Rose’s (Sarah Hyland) husband-to-be, Philippe — “the quintessential storybook prince.” Philippe follows “what he believes is his destined path to True Love when he finds himself at a surprising crossroads, leading him to question everything he held dear.”

[TV Line]

Evil

Deadline reports the second season of Evil will now air on Paramount+ instead of CBS.

The Owl House

Deadline also has word that animated series The Owl House has been renewed for a third season ahead of its second season premiere.

Krapopolis

Dan Harmon’s new Fox series, Krapopolis, “will serve as the first-ever animated series curated entirely on the Blockchain” planning to “sell digital goods, ranging from NFTs of one-of-a-kind character and background art and GIFs” as well as “tokens that provide exclusive social experiences for super fans.”

[Deadline]

The Lost Symbol

Peacock has also released a trailer for The Lost Symbol, a series following “the early adventures of young Harvard symbologist Robert Langdon, who must solve a series of deadly puzzles to save his kidnapped mentor and thwart a chilling global conspiracy.”

Debris

The secret of the Debris may-or-may-not be revealed in the trailer for next week’s season finale, “Celestial Body.”

Black Lightning

Finally, Black Lightning brings Tobias Whale to justice in the trailer for next week’s series finale, “The Book of Resurrection: Chapter Two: Closure.”

Banner art by Jim Cook