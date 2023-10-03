The Gaming Shelf Draws the Hidden Isle Card

“The Trick or Treat Suite by Adam Vass/World Champ Game Co. consists of five brand new horror RPG zines, including Stab (a whodunnit slasher inspired by the Scream franchise), Ever Dream This Man? (a creepypasta-turned-nightmare with collaborative playlist building and drawing), No Future (punk rock time loop horror where Green Room meets Groundhog Day), Press Play (gmless found footage horror), and How To Summon A Spirit (an urban legend evolution hacked from worldbuilding games like Dialect and Microscope).”



Advertisement

“Hiria: the Eternal City is a solo journaling game in which you play a character trying to track someone down through different versions of the same city. As the turns pass, based on your dice rolls, the city changes, and things happen around you. As the landscape of the chase shifts, the traces your quarry leaves behind determine how your character tracks down and, just maybe, catches up to them.”



“Two-Minute Warning is a narrative card game about the thrilling final moments of a championship football match. It is formatted as a sports magazine, and offers a unique blend of storytelling and card play.”



“Pale Dot is a GM-less narrative game about non-human cosmonauts embarking on a whimsical, surreal, and existential journey through their solar system. It’s inspired by Outer Wilds, No Man’s Sky, and Annihilation and has mechanical aspects derived from Fall of Magic and Dream Askew.”



“In This Mortal Coil, you play a space traveler-turned-necromancer on a quest to achieve eternal life by constructing a magical device known as an anchor. You’ll create undead thralls to do your bidding, gather energy to power your quest by harvesting living creatures, and master the forces of the Negaverse.”



“Play as Werewolves destroying the undead in this 2-Page Illuminated by Lumen game.”



“Coffee & Chaos is a comedic TTRPG where you can bring your existing characters from other games/stories/LARPS and play them as they spectacularly fail to run a catering establishment. Designed for short, single sessions with little setup, it works very well for filler sessions or ‘h oliday episodes’.”



“Solve magic and supernatural crimes in Arcane Crimes Division, a buddy-cop fantasy tabletop roleplaying game. With a focus on action, the game system supports the players to develop the relationship between their detectives as they unravel mysteries, engage in thrilling chases, and confront scheming villains.”



“Four-hour shopping trip play sessions can be exhausting. Restful Actions is a collection of short minigames designed to streamline activities that players need to do, while offering the characters a chance to talk about recent plot events with each other. They’re designed to fit in any TTRPG and let the GM hand the narrative reins over to the players, so the players can resolve things they feel their characters need to resolve and the GM can focus on planning the next dragon attack.”



“A post-apocalyptic roleplaying game and spiritual successor to Gamma World, with a focus on dungeon- and hex-crawling, looting, and exploration into the mysterious Wastelands.”



“Tableau is a storytelling game system that emphasizes collaborative storytelling and character development. Tableau consists of a set of rules cards and a variety of story cards that establish themes, moods, settings, and character traits. Players use these cards to collaboratively create a story, with each scene focusing on a single question and building toward a satisfying cinematic narrative.”



“Wyrmlings is a cute, wholesome, all-ages TTRPG about young dragons going on adventures and overcoming challenges with friends. Designed to capture the feeling of cartoons like Steven Universe and My Little Pony, the adventures you’ll go on will vary from facing down an evil wizard to simply trying to find the best birthday present for a friend.”



“Memos and Monsters is light little game on itch.io about a fantasy apocalypse that was averted with a Wish spell... that turned the whole world into a (fantasy) office comedy.”



“Kiwi Acres is a fully fleshed-out campaign setting for Mausritter. The 78 pages include all the tools you need to create your own adventure— everything is designed to be easy to print at home on standard paper, or you can order the hardcover book that includes all of it.”

