One of Disney’s darkest shows may soon get a live-action revival. James Wan, the man who helped reinvent horror with Saw and Insidious (and made the mega-blockbusters Furious 7 and Aquaman) is teaming up with frequent collaborator Gary Dauberman to turn the 1990s Disney cartoon Gargoyles into a live-action series for Disney+.

According to the Hollywood Reporter, which broke the story, Dauberman will act as showrunner, writer, and executive producer with Wan, as part of his Atomic Monster company, also executive producing. The pair have previously worked together on the Annabelle films, part of The Conjuring Universe which Wan helped create and directed multiple movies in. Dauberman wrote Annabelle, Annabelle: Creation, and Annabelle Comes Homes, the last of which he also directed.

And while Gargoyles obviously won’t reach that level of creepy (it’s being made for Disney+ after all), the potential is there. The show ran from 1994 to 1997 and followed a group of gargoyle statues, relocated from Scotland, who woke up at night to protect New York.

There’s no word on when Dauberman and Wan will get to work on the show, but the timing is certainly appropriate. With Halloween just around the corner, Disney+ just released a show based on the Goosebumps series of books that many think hits a nice balance between spooky, scary, and “safe for Disney.” That almost certainly seems like the exact balance, if not tone, a Gargoyles show would have to carry to make it on the streamer.

And while rumors of a Gargoyles remake have been circulating for years, with a project in the 2010s even getting relatively close to being made, this certainly has the feel of a project that may actually happen.

