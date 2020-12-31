Gizmodo's 100 Most Popular Posts of 2020

The idea of rounding up Gizmodo’s most-read posts for the year 2020 was bad from the start. But if you take a long view of this devastating year, you might see patterns. Grifters, conspiracies, hacks, scams. News about streaming services, space adventures, encryption, weather events, gadgetry of all sorts, animals in various cahoots. This list shows the posts that have been read the most due to a combination of factors mostly beyond our control. Somehow one of them is an investigation into Andrew Cuomo’s nipples. Another, that time we canceled Christmas trees or something. With misguided audacity, we work in digital media, bringing you, the reader, news, opinions, experiences, pleas, warnings, questions, and, when we can, answers. So look upon this assembly and tell us—aside from the crumbling economic system unable to support humanity—what do you see?
1) Teen Who Died of Covid-19 Was Denied Treatment Because He Didn’t Have Health Insurance
A 17-year-old boy in Los Angeles County who became the first teen believed to have died from complications with covid-19 in the U.S. was denied treatment at an urgent care clinic because he didn’t have health insurance, according to R. Rex Parris, the mayor of Lancaster, California.
2) Cancel the Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree for Good
This year’s tree is also perfectly poised to reflect something more than our national mood: It reflects the absolutely toxic relationship we have with the natural world and the need to rapidly reverse course. If this year’s tree sees any justice, it’s that it should be the last.
3) Just in Time for ‘Slaughter Phase,’ Scientists Find First Murder Hornet Nest in the U.S.
Entomologists in Washington have confirmed the existence of a nest of Asian giant hornets, more fondly known as murder hornets.
4) TikTok Teens Are Dipping Their Balls in Soy Sauce and Lighting Their Houses on Fire
I bring you news that has traveled from both hemispheres, officially qualifying this as A Thing: to repeat, ball-having TikTok users are dipping their balls in soy sauce to see if they can taste.
5) These Luxury Cruise Ships Are Being Sold for Scrap Metal
From afar, the cruise ships in these photos almost look like toys, perhaps LEGO models being taken apart for new creations.
6) Pink Snow in the Italian Alps Is a Cute Sign of Environmental Catastrophe
Pink snow is usually a spring and summer phenomenon, requiring the right amount of light, warmth, and water to grow. Usually, the algae are inactive while under the snow and ice, but once melt season hits, the normally stark landscape bursts with color.
7) Comcast Prepares to Screw Over Millions With Data Caps in 2021
Next year, Comcast will start charging Xfinity customers in northeastern US states overage fees for exceeding their monthly data cap.
8) You Should Probably Skip Buying a New Xbox or PlayStation This Year
Now that both Sony and Microsoft have released the official specs of their upcoming consoles, there’s plenty to get excited about this coming holiday season—maybe.
9) The Living Ghost Dogs That Haunt the Amazon
Deep in the Amazon rainforest, there are mysterious canines with short ears, pointy noses, and bushy tails that roam the undergrowth. The creatures, which are one of the least studied variety of dogs on the planet, are rarely seen even by scientists who have spent years studying the region.
10) Here’s Who Just Voted to Let the FBI Seize Your Online Search History Without a Warrant
Under Section 215 of the Act, the government can compel phone companies and internet service providers to turn over such data, if it is deemed vaguely “relevant” to a terrorism or counterespionage case.
11) The Sony PS5 Is Making the PS4 Look Cheap
The console is expected to launch later this year, but Sony is struggling to get the cost of manufacturing below $450 per unit.
12) Elon Musk Tweets ‘FREE AMERICA NOW’ As His Coronavirus Predictions Prove Very Wrong
“FREE AMERICA NOW,” Musk tweeted overnight after sending out news articles about plans to relax social distancing restrictions in various parts of the U.S., the country with the highest number of coronavirus deaths in the world by far.
13) 17 Things You Can Do in iOS 14 That You Couldn’t Do Before
The latest version of iOS brings with it a whole host of new features and improvements, and we’ve rounded up 17 of our favorite changes that you should try after downloading the update.
14) Dead Alligators Dropped to the Bottom of the Sea Make for a Rare and Delicious Meal
An experiment to see how deep-sea creatures might react to the presence of an uncommon food source—alligator carcasses—has resulted in some fascinating new science.
15) A Massive Star Has Disappeared Without a Trace
An unusually bright star has gone missing, in a mystery of cosmic proportions.
16) SpaceX Satellites Ruin Perfectly Good View of Comet NEOWISE
SpaceX’s Starlink satellites ruined the image, painting streaks across the otherwise largely pristine sky.
17) The Most and Least Physically Active U.S. States
Across all 50 states, at least 15 percent of adults reported being physically inactive, while in some areas of the country, nearly 50 percent of adults said they got no form of exercise.
18) You Need to Opt Out of Amazon Sidewalk
Have you heard of Amazon Sidewalk? Probably not. But there is a good chance that you or someone you know has an Amazon Echo or Ring camera. And if you own one of those devices and live in the U.S. (or know someone who does), you need to tell them to opt-out of the service as soon as possible.
19) Watch This Veteran Collapse on Antiques Roadshow When He Learns His $345 Rolex Is Actually Worth $700,000
There’s rarely as satisfying a moment on TV as watching someone strike it rich on Antiques Roadshow when a random item turns out to be worth a fortune.
20) Scientists Just Dropped a Bunch of New Animals
When it comes to biodiversity, more is a good thing. And I know this is silly, but honestly, bonus points if they’re cute, right?
21) Netflix Tells Subscribers to Use It or Lose It
Netflix is planning to purge its service of subscribers whose accounts are no longer actively being used—but you may have a chance to save your precious streaming data if you resubscribe before it’s wiped.
22) The First Gaming Laptop With AMD Inside Is Wicked Fast, Wicked Cheap, and Wicked Hot
The whole thing is a massive departure from those hefty black bricks festooned in RGBa, and yet it’s one that my gothic, all-black loving heart loves. But while the Zephyrus G14 has the right looks, and can even best Intel’s mobile Core i9-9980HK in several workload types, it has one serious underlying issue: it gets HOT.
23) Stop Using Dark Mode
I’m going to preface this by saying I love dark mode. It started with my desktop Kindle app, and as soon as it was rolled out everywhere, I switched everything over to the soothing white-on-black aesthetic. My eyes rejoiced, and I too decried this mad blog calling dark mode a crutch for suckers. But oh, I have now seen the light.
24) Samsung Redesigned Its TV Boxes to be Easily Converted Into Cat Houses and Entertainment Centers
Taking a cue from anyone under 10 years old who can come up with endless imaginative uses for an empty cardboard box, Samsung is now making it easy for anyone to recycle or upcycle its TV packaging into other useful household items like magazine racks and fancy cat houses.
25) Retailers Screwed Everyone on PlayStation 5 Preorders
Now you’ve got a bunch of pissed off gamers asking Sony, what in the actual hell?
26) Tropical Depression Cristobal Could Make Historic Lake Superior Landfall
While the lake is no stranger to massive storms and powerful gales, it’s never experienced one like Cristobal.
27) Zoom Has a Google Problem
Last week saw the U.S. Senate join the ever-growing chorus of federal officials advising staff against using Zoom, with one top official calling the video software a “privacy and security concern.”
28) How to Do the ‘Cat Smile’ and Make Cats Fall in Love With You
Scientists say this one weird trick will make a cat like you, or at least not be so repulsed by you.
29) You Could Replace All Your Home’s Wifi Hardware With This Tiny 5G Router
Mobile hotspots are a crucial tool for travelers needing to keep all their gear connected. But with the advent of 5G, Netgear’s new Nighthawk M5 5G WiFi 6 Mobile Router could replace all of your home’s wifi equipment with a pocket-friendly hotspot that will provide fast wifi even when you take it on the road.
30) Hurricane Laura Forecast Goes From Bad to Catastrophic
The storm is forecast to keep intensifying up until landfall and is poised to be a massively destructive Category 4.
31) Weed Edibles Aren’t as Safe as We Think, Doctors Argue
In a new paper out Monday, they argue that people have plenty of misconceptions about how safe edibles really are and warn that first-time users are especially likely to take too much for their own good.
32) Don’t Buy a New TV
This year at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas, we saw the newest and best TVs. They’re pretty boring, which is weirdly exciting.
33) Alcohol Is Killing More Americans Than Ever
More and more Americans are drinking themselves to death. A new study this week finds there were around 72,000 alcohol-related deaths among people over the age of 16 in 2017—more than double the number of similar deaths recorded two decades earlier.
34) Former NASA Engineer Builds a Ninja Warrior Obstacle Course to Stop Nut-Stealing Backyard Squirrels
Now, if anyone can stop a squirrel from breaching a bird feeder you’d assume a former NASA Jet Propulsion Laboratory engineer could, but as Mark Rober discovered, squirrels are the unstoppable ninjas of the animal kingdom.
35) Nintendo Cracked Open Its Secret Game Boy Stash to Help a 95-Year-Old Fan
When technicians couldn’t fix a 95-year-old Japan woman’s dead Game Boy, the company replaced it with a brand new one, leading us to wonder just how many original Game Boys Nintendo has stashed away?
36) Apple, Musk, Gates, Bezos, and Everyone You’ve Ever Heard of Hacked
Something normal happened on Twitter earlier this afternoon.
37) Coronavirus Has Slashed Global Air Pollution. This Interactive Map Shows How.
The covid-19 pandemic has changed the world, grinding to a halt increasingly large geographic areas and portions of the economy in an effort to slow the virus’ spread.
38) HBO Beats Netflix to Officially Rolling Out One of the Most Coveted Features in Streaming
If you’ve found yourself attempting the impossible task of smashing that “play” button at exactly the time as everyone else in your viewing party, reader, there it is a better way.
39) YouTuber Gives Fake Award to Far-Right Activist Who Calls Greta Thunberg an ‘Autistic Fucking Wench’
YouTuber Josh Pieters has revealed that he pranked far-right British commentator Katie Hopkins by flying her to Prague and presenting her with a fake award.
40) A ‘Viral’ New Bird Song in Canada Is Causing Sparrows to Change Their Tune
A new bird song is spreading like wildfire among Canadian white-throated sparrows, at a scale not seen before by scientists.
41) How to Make a Face Mask From a T-Shirt or Coffee Filter and Bandanna
The CDC recommended the DIY masks as an additional precaution used in addition to, and not instead of, maintaining social distance of at least six feet from other people.
42) Next Year You’ll Be Able to Use Microsoft Office Without a Subscription, Thank Goodness
If there’s one thing we could do without next year besides, well (gestures at everything), it’s subscription services.
43) Wait—Apple’s MagSafe Duo Charger Costs How Much?
I know Apple charges a premium for its products. I know and hate that, and yet, many times I have paid the price for one of its gadgets. Sometimes it’s been worth it. I also absolutely know that I will never, ever, ever pay $130 for the MagSafe Duo charger.
44) The Biggest Problems With Bluetooth Audio Are About to Be Fixed
Although used for everything from lightbulbs, to video game controllers, to RC toys, audio remains the most popular use for Bluetooth, powering the endless array of wireless headphones flooding the market.
45) A Black Hole Collided With Something That Shouldn’t Exist
Astronomers are puzzling over observations that show a black hole smashing into a mystery object of unusual size.
46) About the Wayfair Child Trafficking Conspiracy...
R/conspiracy never sleeps, every day on the internet is a zombie march through a waking nightmare, and as a result, there is a new Pizzagate.
47) The Computer Scientist Responsible for Cut, Copy, and Paste, Has Passed Away
Larry Tesler, who passed away on Monday, might not be a household name like Steve Jobs or Bill Gates, but his contributions to making computers and mobile devices easier to use are the highlight of a long career influencing modern computing.
48) Zoom Is Down at the Worst Possible Time [Update: It’s Back]
The same day that many schools are back in session, Zoom, the teleconferencing software that’s become the go-to for many educators’ remote-teaching needs for the foreseeable future, seems to have crashed for large swaths of the US.
49) The Weirdest Images Ever Taken on Mars
From spoons and squirrels to campfires and women wearing dresses, we present to you the most notorious false sightings on Mars.
50) Georgia’s Idiot Governor Says He Didn’t Know People Could Spread Covid-19 Without Symptoms
Georgia’s Governor Brian Kemp gave a press conference on Wednesday, announcing a new shelter-in-place order that’s been long overdue. But Kemp also admitted something that should terrify every person living in and around Georgia
51) Someone’s Leaked the Covid-19 Hospitalization Data That the Trump Administration Kept Under Wraps
When the federal government put the Department of Health and Human Services in charge of hospital data aggregation instead of its subsidiary, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, critics feared that the Trump administration might be trying to stifle news to keep the public in the dark about how bad the pandemic actually was.
52) Exxon Ends 92-Year Run on Dow Jones
Spending 92 years doing anything is an accomplishment, so let’s cheers to Exxon Mobil Corp., which spent more than nine decades as a member of the Dow Jones Industrial Average, pillaging the planet, lying about climate change, and making rich people even richer.
53) I Can’t Believe You Fuckers Made Me Solve the Andrew Cuomo Nipple Mystery
It brings me no pleasure to announce that I have solved the mystery of Andrew Cuomo’s nipples.
54) Guy Whose Photo Broke Android Phones Just Wanted to Capture a Beautiful Sunset
During a trip to Glacier National Park in Montana last year, scientist and amateur photographer Gaurav Agrawal simply wanted to capture a beautiful sunset.
55) Trump Regime Overruled CDC, Flew Coronavirus-Infected Americans on Plane With Healthy People: Report
The new report raises serious questions about the U.S. government’s decisions at a time when the coronavirus, which causes an illness called Covid-19, threatens to become a global pandemic.
56) Steve Bannon Caught Running a Network of Misinformation Pages on Facebook
Steve Bannon has been outed for his involvement in running a network of misinformation pages on Facebook. Who could have possibly seen this coming.
57) The Coronavirus Outbreak Has Airlines Running Empty ‘Ghost’ Flights
Europe employs a “use it or lose it” system to determine an airline’s flight slots, so what are operators to do when a global outbreak tanks flight demands? The answer: “ghost” flights.
58) The Dream of a Common Charger Is Alive—Despite Apple’s Complaining
The European Parliament is fed up with e-waste—in particular, charging cables. To fix the problem, lawmakers are debating a binding measure that would force gadget makers to use a standardized charging port.
59) Anti-Maskers Forced to Dig Graves for Covid-19 Victims in Indonesia
At least eight people who have refused to wear masks during the coronavirus pandemic have been forced to dig graves for people who died from covid-19 in the province of East Java, Indonesia, according to a report from the Jakarta Post.
60) Fortnite May Have Just Laid the Perfect Antitrust Trap for Apple—and They Fell For It [Another Update: Google Just Kicked Fortnite Out of Its App Store, Too]
Fortnite has now been kicked out of both Apple and Google’s stores, and Epic is now suing Apple.
61) As If the Platypus Couldn’t Get Any Weirder
The platypus is nature’s crazy quilt, as this strange creature looks like about a half-dozen different animals all rolled into one. Turns out that platypuses were hiding yet another conspicuous feature: THEY CAN FREAKIN’ GLOW IN THE DARK.
62) Please Enjoy These 2020 Award-Winning Wildlife Photos
“All living beings are on Earth for a reason, from the tiniest insects to the greatest mammals.” That’s what Agora, a free photography app, said they aimed to show with their photography contest, #Animals2020.
63) Hawks’ Forbidden Love Results in a Rare Hybrid
Researchers have discovered that two hawks from surprisingly distant perches on the tree of life have mated, resulting in rare hybrid chicks.
64) The Truth of Coronavirus Might Be Worse Than the Conspiracy Theories
As is so often the case in times of disaster, people, including political leaders, are promoting conspiracy theories about the origin, spread, and seriousness of the new coronavirus.
65) Who Are ‘America’s Frontline Doctors’, the Pro-Trump, Pro-Hydroxychloroquine Weirdos Banned From Social Media?
In short, they’re pro-Trump ideologues who are pushing unproven science during a pandemic that’s so far infected over 4.3 million Americans and killed more than 148,000.
66) These Are the Ages When Alcohol Is Most Dangerous to the Brain, Researchers Say
Alcohol has many well-known negative effects on our health, but a new paper this week highlights what are likely the most harmful periods during a lifetime to have alcohol in your system, at least when it comes to our brains.
67) Boeing Just Gave Us a New Reason to Be Terrified of Flying
Even if you weren’t afraid of stepping onto an airplane before, the global coronavirus pandemic has given us a slew of new reasons to be stressed out by air travel.
68) 1,000-Year-Old Precursor to Stainless Steel Found in Iran, Surprising Archaeologists
Chromium steel, commonly referred to as stainless steel, is thought to be a recent manufacturing innovation, but new evidence suggests ancient Persians stumbled upon an early version of this alloy some 1,000 years ago, in what is a surprise to archaeologists.
69) Report: Elon Musk Is Kind of a Dick
It’s not exactly a secret that Elon Musk, billionaire CEO of SpaceX and Tesla, self-proclaimed Thai pedophilia expert, and designer of death race trucks, doesn’t give a flying fuck what other people think about his actions.
70) Florida Sheriff Bans Masks As State’s Covid-19 Death Toll Breaks New Daily Record
Billy Woods, the sheriff of central Florida’s Marion County, banned masks for all deputies and visitors to the sheriff’s office starting Tuesday, according to a new report from the Ocala Star Banner—a strange decision to make in the middle of a pandemic that’s still wildly out of control.
71) Here’s How to Avoid Accidentally Showing Your Genitals to Your Colleagues on Zoom
We here at Gizmodo have been discussing this very same problem for no reason in particular at all or anything, why do you ask? And we’ve come up with some tips on how to avoid using Zoom to sexually harass every single person you work with. Please read and consider.
72) Older Android Phones Will Be Cut Off From a Large Chunk of the Web in 2021
If you’re doomscrolling through your newsfeeds on an older Android phone, it might be time for an upgrade.
73) Razer Just Made It Ridiculously Easy to Build Your Own Gaming PC
Building a PC is scary. There are cables that need to be plugged in, processors that needed to be seated just so, and a whole hodgepodge of components that need to be selected, tested, and carefully installed to get the thing running. One screw up can be costly. The Razer Tomahawk aims to take a huge chunk of the hassle out of building a PC and make the process practically foolproof.
74) Exxon Pays Off Shareholders, Lays Off Workers
The tragedy of Exxon continues. On Thursday, the company said it expects to lay off roughly 14,000 workers over the next year. The huge reduction comes even as it pays out shareholders, albeit at a flat level for the first time in nearly four decades.
75) Simple Invention Helps You Sober Up by Exhaling Alcohol
Scientists in Canada say they’ve found a new way to treat potentially life-threatening alcohol intoxication—by helping people literally breathe out the alcohol in their system.
76) ‘We Essentially Cook Ourselves’ if We Don’t Fix Air Conditioning, Major UN Report Warns
A new United Nations report shows why it’s crucial to clean up air conditioning.
77) Scientists Found A New Way To Break Down the Most Common Plastic
The petrochemical industry produces more than 88 million tons of polyethylene, making it the most common plastic in the world.
78) Someone Built a Distraction-Free Cellphone With a Working Old-School Rotary Dial
There’s an entire generation that probably won’t be able to make sense of Haupt’s Rotary Cellphone or why it has a bizarre circular wheel affixed to the top.
79) Hundreds of Bottles of Toxic Beer Found Hidden Beneath Victorian-Era Staircase
Archaeologists in Leeds, England discovered more than 600 beer bottles at the site of an old Victorian brewery. Stacked neatly beneath a cellar staircase, the beer inside these 19th-century bottles contains dangerous concentrations of lead.
80) Trump Misidentifies Sculpture in Oval Office While Saying Statues Help Teach History
In a bizarre interview with Fox News last night, President Trump stood next to a sculpture in the Oval Office that he said depicts former president Teddy Roosevelt, and explained that statues are vital to learning about history.
81) Nighttime Camera Catches Coyote and Badger in Absolute Cahoots
Wild animals of different species going on adventures together is a fiction invented by animated films—or is it? A new video, in which a coyote and badger are seen traveling together at night, has us questioning reality as we know it.
82) We Finally Know Why This 2,600-Year-Old Human Brain Is So Freakishly Well-Preserved
An Iron Age human skull found in 2008 contained an unprecedented amount of preserved brain material, a discovery that has confounded scientists for over a decade. New research finally explains why this brain resisted decay for thousands of years.
83) Chelsea Manning Attempted Suicide in Jail, Is Recovering, Lawyers Say
Imprisoned activist and former Army intelligence analyst Chelsea Manning attempted suicide on Wednesday in the Alexandria, Virginia, jail where she’s been held for a year following her refusal to testify before a federal grand jury investigating WikiLeaks.
84) I Put a Fitness Tracker on My Lazy Dog. It Did Not Go as Planned.
She is the absolute worst dog to put a fitness tracker on. Which is exactly why I did it.
85) New Analysis of Large Hadron Collider Results Confirms Something Weird Is Happening
A theory-defying anomaly has persisted in the latest results from a Large Hadron Collider experiment, according to new results.
86) You Know Who Else Didn’t Pay His Income Taxes?
The New York Times published an explosive new story on Sunday, revealing that President Donald Trump paid just $750 in federal income taxes in 2016, another $750 in 2017, and didn’t pay a single penny for at least 10 other years dating back to 2000.
87) Twitter Debuts Coward Mode
Great news for chickens: It’s now easier than ever to pretend you never posted that cringe to Twitter, which is rolling out a new, Instagram Stories-like type of post that auto-deletes after 24 hours. These are called Fleets, which is slightly confusing until you realize it’s a bad pun.
88) Around 1:26 Rudy Giuliani Farts
If it pleases the court, I submit evidence that on December 2nd, while giving testimony at a Michigan House Oversight Committee hearing, Rudolph William Louis Giuliani farted multiple times.
89) Apple Finally Played Nice
With a cornucopia of services offering competitive pricing and ever more high-caliber originals, accessibility is key.
90) This Lickable Screen Can Recreate Almost Any Taste or Flavor Without Eating Food
No matter how they may make you feel, licking your gadgets and electronics is never recommended.
91) How to Cop-Proof Your Phone Before Heading to a Protest
At some point, everyone reaches a limit where they can no longer sit back and stay silent about injustice in the world. However, if you do plan on attending a protest—even a peaceful one—there are some important precautions you should take with your phone before you go.
92) The Current Heads of Apple TV+ Should Be Terrified
If Apple’s entertainment executives aren’t worried about what the incoming titan’s arrival means for their jobs and the platform’s future yet, they probably should be. At least from where I’m sitting.
93) Lindsey Graham Is Quietly Preparing a Mess of a Bill Trying to Destroy End-to-End Encryption
Top Trump ally and consistent encryption scaremonger Senator Lindsey Graham is working on a bill that could coerce tech companies to stop providing end-to-end encryption by threatening them with massive legal liability, The Eliminating Abusive and Rampant Neglect of Interactive Technologies Act of 2019 (or EARN IT Act).
94) Great, Now Invasive ‘Murder Hornets’ Are a Thing to Worry About
Hey 2020, can you chill for, like, five minutes?
95) DuckDuckGo Made a Giant List of Jerks Tracking You Online
DuckDuckGo, a privacy-focused tech company, today launched something called Tracker Radar—an open-source, automatically generated and continually updated list that currently contains more than 5,000 domains that more than 1,700 companies use to track people online.
96) Melting Antarctic Ice Exposes 800-Year-Old Penguins That Still Look Fresh
Turns out these dead penguins are actually quite ancient, having been newly exposed by the effects of global warming.
97) Minneapolis Cops Sued for Shooting, Beating, and Gassing Over a Dozen Journalists
The ACLU has filed a class-action lawsuit against Minnesota authorities on behalf of journalists whom state and local police were filmed beating, shooting, gassing, and arresting during protests against the police killing of George Floyd.
98) Here’s What Shanghai Disneyland Looked Like on Its First Day of Reopening
Theme parks around the world are closed, but everyone is keeping an eye on Shanghai as this new trial could determine what the future of theme parks look like in the age of covid-19.
99) Space Station Spiders Found a Hack to Build Webs Without Gravity
Experiments on the International Space Station suggest spiders can weave normal-looking webs in space—they just need a surprising resource.
100) HBO Max Is a Mess
HBO Max was supposed to launch as the new, jam-packed streaming service of our wildest dreams—an HBO Now revamped, essentially, with all of HBO’s library plus all of WarnerMedia’s vast catalog.
