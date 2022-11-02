

Generative AI Videos That Actually Sort of Make Sense

At the event Wednesday, Google showed off its answer to longer form AI generated video narratives. While previous platforms from Meta and others already offer brief rudimentary AI generated videos based off of text prompts, Google demoed a “AI-generated-super-resolution video” capable of creating a reliably coherent, 45 second story by combining its Imagen image generator and Phenaki video generator debuted last month.



The demo followed a single helium blue balloon as it swirled around a park before eventually intersecting with a wandering giraffe. Every few seconds of that video were accompanied by a series of related text commands displayed on an adjacent screen. When combined, the prompts and responses created a somewhat coherent video that followed a structure. To be clear, the generated videos aren’t heading to The Criterion Collection anytime soon, but they did seem like a marked improvement from previous examples.

Speaking during the AI@ event, Google Brain Principal Scientist Douglas Eck said it’s “surprisingly hard” to generate videos that are both high resolution and coherent in time. That combination of visual quality and consistently over time are essentially for movies or really any other medium attempting to use images and videos to tell a coherent story.



“I genuinely think it’s amazing that we talk about telling long form stories like this,” Eck said.