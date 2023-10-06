Guillermo del Toro Offers a Major Frankenstein Update

When a director publically acknowledges what his next movie is going to be, when it’s shooting, and who is in the cast, that’s about as official as something can get. And so, even though Netflix hasn’t made any announcement yet, at a screening this week, Oscar-winning director Guillermo del Toro dropped all of that information and more about Frankenstein.

Del Toro has been talking about Frankenstein for years but it wasn’t until recently that it seemed increasingly likely that he’d actually make it. Early rumors were that the incredible cast of Andrew Garfield, Oscar Isaac, and Mia Goth were in early talks and del Toro just confirmed all that as well as the addition of Oscar winner Christoph Waltz.

“I’m doing Frankenstein,” del Toro said at a Collider screening of Pacific Rim. “We’re working on it. We start shooting in February, and it’s a movie I have been wanting to do for 50 years since I saw the first Frankenstein. I had an epiphany, and it’s basically a movie that required a lot of growth and a lot of tools that I couldn’t have done 10 years ago. Now I’m brave or crazy enough or something, and we’re gonna tackle it. It’s Oscar Isaac, Andrew Garfield, Christoph Waltz, Mia Goth, and we’re working on it.”

A February shoot sounds amazing. However, with the actor s’ union still on strike, that could end up being pushed back. Nevertheless, for a director like del Toro to tackle a Universal Monsters property is not only a dream come true for him, it’s a dream come true for film fans too.

We’ll keep our ear to the ground and report on whatever else we hear about this one. But, for now, get excited to see this incredible cast, with this amazing director, tackling this legendary story.

