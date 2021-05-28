Hair, Hairballs, and Harley Sum Up the Toys of the Week

Image : S.H. Figuarts , Hot Toys , Hasbro

Welcome back to Toy Aisle, io9's regular round up of the latest in plastic goodness. This week, Miles Morales gets upstaged, the Age of Questionable Mutant Hair hits Marvel Legends, and The Suicide Squad is already on the merch train. Check it out!



Image : Hot Toys

Hot Toys Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales Spider-Man Bodega Cat Suit Sixth-Scale Figure

We have already established that one of the many great things about Spider-Man: Miles Morales is in fact not just Spider-Man, Miles Morales— b ut also Spider-Cat, Miles’ furry feline friend. Now, the Bodega Suit from the PS4/PS5 game is being turned into Hot Toys’ latest Spider-Man figure, and it’s suitably adorable. Kitting out the 1/6 Miles in his standard suit from the game, the Bodega suit adds some sweet rollerblades, some headphones, and a fabric shirt and hoodie to casual things up a bit. But really, you’re here for the backpack, which gives Spider-Cat a place to hang out as Miles swings on by. A separate Spider-Cat miniature is also included to depict him walking alongside Miles, as are venom-blast effects, webbing, and alternate hands for Miles to pose with. The Bodega Cat Suit Spider-Man is set to release late next year. [Hot Toys]

Image : S.H. Figuarts

S.H. Figuarts The Suicide Squad Harley Quinn

The Suicide Squad might still be a little ways off, but Bandai is already getting in on the merch game with a new Harley Quinn figure b ased on her new look in James Gunn’s movie. More details on the figure will be available closer to its projected October 2021 release, but for now we see two headsculpts—one with an open smile and the other a neutral face—and some alternate hands for posing, whether it’s playing with Harley’s braids or, presumably, holding some of the weapons she’ll no doubt come with. She’s set to cost around $65 when she drops later this year. [Toyark]

Image : Kaiyodo

Kaiyodo Amazing Yamaguchi Revoltech Arkham Knight Six-Inch Figure

The Amazing Yamaguchi line is giving you two Jason Todds for the price of one! Inspired by the fallen Robin’s appearance in the Batman Arkham trilogy of video games, the Revoltech Arkham Knight includes swappable armor parts to depict Jason as the mysterious mercenary, the titular Arkham Knight, or in red-accented version of his suit that lets him embrace his Red Hood identity. Jason also comes with two knives and two red Katanas he can use to go into battle, as well as alternate hands for posing. He’s set to release in late December, for around $145. [Toyark]

Image : Hasbro

Hasbro Marvel Legends X-Men Age of Apocalypse Figures

Marvel Legends’ X-Men wave is a throwback to an all-time classic comic event, but also a reminder that, well, wow did the ‘90s X-Men make some hair choices. Revealed this week by Hasbro, the Age of Apocalypse wave includes AOA-accurate versions of Magneto, Rogue, Cyclops, Shadowcat, Sabertooth, Iceman, and Legion. Collecting everyone but Magneto will get you the parts to build Colossus, who makes up for not having the wild hair that everyone else did in AOA (even Iceman, look at that spikey ‘do!) by having a very ‘90s half mask. The wave’s set to start hitting shelves in f all 2021, with each figure costing the usual price of $22.99. [Actionfiginsider]

Image : Superplastic

Superplastic Gorillaz Geep Vinyl Figure

The death of Adobe Flash also took with it many a fun web-based time killer, including an early aughts game/sim called Gorillaz Final Drive, an interactive recreation of the music video for the band’s 2001 hit, 19-2000. The game is now hard to come by (and looks like a graphical mess today), but its star, a retro dune buggy named Geep, has been recreated as a 10-inch vinyl figure. It includes Noodle at the wheel, a removable guitar in the back seat, and LED headlights that actually turn on. Only 3,000 are being made, with delivery expected in September, and pre-orders available now for $148.

Image : Mattel

Mattel Jurassic World Ocean Protector Mosasaurus and Camp Cretaceous Slash N’ Battle Scorpios Rex

Humanity is just as fascinated and captivated with space travel as it is with dinosaurs, so like Star Wars, the Jurassic Park franchise will be never- ending. You won’t hear us complaining about it, though, because it means we also get a never-ending run of excellent dino toys, including Mattel’s new $35, 17-inch articulated Mosasaurus that not only includes a massive set of opening jaws, but is also made from a pound of “ocean-bound plastic,” sourced from areas near waterways lacking waste collection services, where the waste will potentially end up in the water. It’s joined by yet another hyrbid dinosaur introduced in season three of Netflix’s Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous. It’s not only articulated, it also includes “claw slashing action” and a spring-loaded “tail whip attack” for $25, and will be available starting in June, along with the Mosasaurus.

Image : Sanei Boeki

Sanei Boeki Animal Crossing All Star Collection Plushes

A year after Animal Crossing: New Horizons was released to give everyone a distraction as the pandemic spread across the world, Sanei Boeki is releasing plush versions of the some of the island’s lesser known but more interesting inhabitants, visitors, and characters. The new collection includes C.J., Pascal, Blathers, Flick, Gulliver, and Celeste, all recreated as 7.5-inch plush figures, but they’re currently only available through Amazon Japan and other Japanese exporters, so expect to a premium when it comes to shipping if you live overseas.

Image : Catan Shop

Catan 3D Edition

There’s no shortage of custom versions of one of the most popular board games on earth if you search sites like Etsy, but the creators of Catan (formerly known as The Settlers of Catan) will be soon releasing the swankiest version of the game we’ve seen yet. The traditional cardboard hexagons are being replaced with hand-painted 3D versions of each terrain based on designs hand-sculpted by Klaus Teuber, the game’s inventor. You can pre-order it now for $300, but it doesn’t ship until August , which begs the question: why couldn’t we have had this a year ago when most of the country was stuck inside?

