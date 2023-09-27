10 Kid-Friendly Halloween Picks Streaming on Disney+

Got kids in your midst who aren’t quite ready to rip into George Romero’s greatest hits or make Michael Myers’ acquaintance, but who still want to get in the Halloween spirit? Disney+ has a decent selection of kid-friendly flicks we wouldn’t call “horror,” but dip at least a toe or two into the realm of “spooky.”



Advertisement

Disney+ has planned out its own block of October programming, dubbed “Hallowstream,” and you’ll find some of those same titles in this list (watch a Hallowstream teaser here). But we’ve also picked some more out-there ingredients for the cauldron, too.