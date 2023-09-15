Just in Time for Halloween Check Out This Wednesday Merch Drop

Just in Time for Halloween Check Out This Wednesday Merch Drop

Get your Jenna Ortega spooky vibes on with Funko, Loungefly and Mondo's latest release inspired by her hit Netflix show.

Sabina Graves
Image for article titled Just in Time for Halloween Check Out This Wednesday Merch Drop
Image: Funko/Loungefly/Mondo

If you dream of being accepted into Nevermore Academy with Wednesday Addams this spooky fandom collection is for you.

The folks at Funko, Loungefly and Mondo have released a new line inspired by the world of Netflix’s Wednesday. Featuring an extensive cosplay style accessory line with the Nevermore uniform colors styled and based on Jenna Ortega and Tim Burton’s take on the character. There’s also new Funko’s to add to your collection and a Mondo poster release.

Check the collection out in the gallery slides ahead!

Wednesday x Loungefly Nevermore Uniform Mini-Backpack

Image for article titled Just in Time for Halloween Check Out This Wednesday Merch Drop
Image: Funko/Loungefly/Mondo
Wednesday x Loungefly Nevermore Uniform Mini-Backpack

Image for article titled Just in Time for Halloween Check Out This Wednesday Merch Drop
Image: Funko/Loungefly/Mondo
Wednesday x Loungefly Nevermore Uniform Wallet

Image for article titled Just in Time for Halloween Check Out This Wednesday Merch Drop
Image: Funko/Loungefly/Mondo
Wednesday x Loungefly Nevermore Uniform Wallet

Image for article titled Just in Time for Halloween Check Out This Wednesday Merch Drop
Image: Funko/Loungefly/Mondo
Wednesday x Loungefly Nevermore Uniform Crossbody

Image for article titled Just in Time for Halloween Check Out This Wednesday Merch Drop
Image: Funko/Loungefly/Mondo
Wednesday x Loungefly Nevermore Uniform Crossbody

Image for article titled Just in Time for Halloween Check Out This Wednesday Merch Drop
Image: Funko/Loungefly/Mondo
Wednesday x Loungefly Nevermore Uniform Card Holder

Image for article titled Just in Time for Halloween Check Out This Wednesday Merch Drop
Image: Funko/Loungefly/Mondo
Wednesday x Loungefly Pins

Image for article titled Just in Time for Halloween Check Out This Wednesday Merch Drop
Image: Funko/Loungefly/Mondo
Wednesday x Funko Cello Exclusive

Image for article titled Just in Time for Halloween Check Out This Wednesday Merch Drop
Image: Funko/Loungefly/Mondo
Wednesday x Funko

Image for article titled Just in Time for Halloween Check Out This Wednesday Merch Drop
Image: Funko/Loungefly/Mondo
Wednesday x Funko Cello Exclusive

Image for article titled Just in Time for Halloween Check Out This Wednesday Merch Drop
Image: Funko/Loungefly/Mondo
Wednesday x Funko Cello Exclusive

Image for article titled Just in Time for Halloween Check Out This Wednesday Merch Drop
Image: Funko/Loungefly/Mondo
Wednesday x Funko Enid Sinclair

Image for article titled Just in Time for Halloween Check Out This Wednesday Merch Drop
Image: Funko/Loungefly/Mondo
Wednesday x Funko Enid Sinclair

Image for article titled Just in Time for Halloween Check Out This Wednesday Merch Drop
Image: Funko/Loungefly/Mondo
Wednesday by Wickana x Mondo

Image for article titled Just in Time for Halloween Check Out This Wednesday Merch Drop
Image: Funko/Loungefly/Mondo

Find Mondo online.

Wednesday Foil Variant by Wickana x Mondo

Image for article titled Just in Time for Halloween Check Out This Wednesday Merch Drop
Image: Funko/Loungefly/Mondo

Find on Mondo online.

The Wednesday Nevermore line is now available with select items sold at participating retailers and the full collection online. Mondo posters available on pre-order.

Want more io9 news? Check out when to expect the latest Marvel, Star Wars, and Star Trek releases, what’s next for the DC Universe on film and TV, and everything you need to know about the future of Doctor Who.

