“It means the world to me...” 🥲 Harrison Ford makes a tearful goodbye to Indiana Jones

Come on now! How lovely is that? It truly makes me happy to see that Ford has some inkling of what he means to people. And he means a lot to people, which I say as a person who literally (and I’m not exaggerating) has over 50 pieces of Ford collectibles currently in the room I’m typing this from.

See Ford’s latest film, Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny, in theaters June 30. We’ll have much more on the film in the next few weeks.

