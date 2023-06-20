We all know and love when Harrison Ford is a curmudgeon, especially w hen he cuts an interview short or gives a curt, hilarious answer to a question. But he’s also an incredible actor, and after decades spent portra ying some of the most beloved characters in cinema history, you have to think part of him is playing around.

Especially when you see his reaction in this video. Ford and his Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny co-star Phoebe Waller-Bridge sat down with BBC Radio for an interview recently. And it’s very good. Worth watching if you are excited for the new film. But the highlight is at the very end, which we have cued up below. It’s when journalist Ali Plumb thanks Ford for everything he’s meant to fans over the years— a nd that tough- guy, get-off-my-lawn exterior melts away, just for a second. Watch (It starts around 12 minutes into the interview.)

“It means the world to me...” 🥲 Harrison Ford makes a tearful goodbye to Indiana Jones

Come on now! How lovely is that? It truly makes me happy to see that Ford has some inkling of what he means to people. And he means a lot to people, which I say as a person who literally (and I’m not exaggerating) has over 50 pieces of Ford collectibles currently in the room I’m typing this from.

Advertisement

See Ford’s latest film, Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny, in theaters June 30. We’ll have much more on the film in the next few weeks.

Want more io9 news? Check out when to expect the latest Marvel, Star Wars, and Star Trek releases, what’s next for the DC Universe on film and TV, and everything you need to know about the future of Doctor Who.