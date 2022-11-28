We may earn a commission from links on this page.

Avatar: The Way of the Water officially gets a PG-13 rating, surprising no one . Tobin Bell is back as Jigsaw in some behind-the-scenes Saw X photos. And our first look at the new Transformers in the new ˆ movie —Optimus Primal, Rhinox, Airazor, and Cheetor—may have come from... a promotional coffee mug? Please buckle your seatbelts, we will be experiencing some spoilers ahead.

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania

Director Peyton Reed revealed the fantasy artist Mœbius, Heavy Metal magazine, and electron microscope photography inspired the look of Ant-Man’s Quantum Realm in a recent interview with Empire.

We wanted to explore the Quantum Realm. It’s a massive, massive world-building undertaking. It owes in equal part to electron microscope photography, ‘70s and ‘80s Heavy Metal magazine stuff, a lot of my favorite science-fiction-book cover artists, and there’s a little Mœbius in there. Fantastical realism is the vibe.

Avatar: The Way of Water

Avatar: The Way of Water has been rated PG-13 for “sequences of strong violence and intense action, partial nudity, and some strong language.”

Transformers: Rise of the Beasts

A tie-in coffee mug seemingly offers the first look at Optimus Primal, Rhinox, Airazor, and Cheetor as they appear in Transformers: Rise of the Beasts.

Saw X

A set photo also has our first look at Tobin Bell’s triumphant(?) return as Jigsaw in Saw X.

Indiana Jones 5

The latest issue of Empire (via Collider) also has five new images from the latest Indiana Jones movie.

Dune: The Sisterhood



Deadline reports series creator Diane Ademu-John is “stepping down as co-showrunner” of Dune: The Sisterhood, al though she “will remain creatively involved in the prequel as executive producer” while focusing on “other commitments.”

Untitled Witcher Spinoff

According to Redanian Intelligence, Netflix is developing a currently untitled Witcher spinoff focusing on the “infamous group of young Nilfgaardian misfits called The Rats.”

Let the Right One In

Interpol goes after Naomi in the synopsis for “Monster,” next week’s episode of Let the Right One In.

Mark turns to his faith for guidance, but Eleanor risks her life to help him instead; meanwhile, Naomi is visited at work by a formidable new Interpol agent and Isaiah gets heartbreaking news.

Reginald the Vampire

Reginald is assessed in the synopsis for his first season finale, “Reginald Andres Beyond Thunderdome.”

The much anticipated Assessment finally arrives and the only open question is whether or not Reginald will survive it.

Titans

Spoiler TV also has photos from “Brother Blood,” this week’s episode of Titans. More at the link.

The Mayfair Witches

AMC has released three Mayfair Witches motion posters showing off the stately exterior of Mayfair Manor .

Hot Skull

Finally, a linguist is humanity’s only hope against an epidemic that spreads through verbal communication in the trailer for Hot Skull, coming to Netflix on December 2.

Hot Skull | Official Trailer | Netflix

