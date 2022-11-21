In James Cameron’s career to this point, he’s made exactly three sequels. One, Piranha II, was his first film. It gets a pass. The other two, Aliens and Terminator 2: Judgment Day, are inarguably two of the best sequels ever made. That’s why, with only a few short weeks to Cameron’s next film—another sequel—you’d be completely warranted to start getting maybe just a little bit excited.

That sequel, of course, is Avatar: The Way of Water, a follow-up to Cameron’s 2009 film which remains the highest-grossing movie of all time. And if Cameron’s track record with sequels isn’t enough to get you interested, Disney has just the thing. A brand new trailer was just released that cracks open the world of the sequel even more and reveals that Cameron might just outdo himself. Which would be saying something.

Avatar: The Way of Water | New Trailer

In addition to that epic new trailer, tickets are now on sale for the film wherever tickets are sold and the original film is back on Disney+ after its successful theatrical re-release. There’s also a creepy new Snapchat filter and Amazon Alexa integration where if you say “Alexa, enable ‘Avatar’ theme” a whole bunch of stuff unlocks. You can also say “Alexa, teach me Na’vi” for another adventure.

Directed and co-written by Cameron, Avatar: The Way of Water stars Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldaña, Sigourney Weaver, Stephen Lang, and Kate Winslet. It opens in theaters December 16. The still-untitled third Avatar film is currently set for release December 20, 2024.

