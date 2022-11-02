The first trailer for James Cameron’s highly anticipated sequel Avatar: The Way of Water was about feeling. It was Cameron reminding the audience what the world of Pandora looks and sounds like. With its second trailer, audiences finally get a taste of the story he’s been gearing up to tell for almost 15 years.

Some time has passed since the events of the first Avatar and now Jake Sully (Sam Worthington), who is no longer an Avatar, and his wife Neytiri (Zoe Saldana) have a family. They’re forced to leave their home when old problems come back to Pandora—and to survive, Jake and Neytiri must befriend and spend time with a tribe of Na’vi who primarily live underwater, which opens up a whole new side of Pandora. Here’s the latest trailer for Avatar: The Way of Water.

Avatar: The Way of Water | Official Trailer

This trailer is, obviously, gorgeous and you’d be silly not to trust James Cameron at this point. The man knows how to tell a good story, even when everyone has counted him out. And yet... over 10 years between sequels is a lot. Sure, the Avatar re-release was a success, further padding the take of the highest grossing film of all time, but nevertheless, there doesn’t seem to be that much excitement about this movie. Maybe this trailer is the beginning of that, though.

Advertisement

Directed and co-written by James Cameron, Avatar: The Way of Water stars Zoe Saldana, Sam Worthington, Sigourney Weaver, Stephen Lang, Cliff Curtis, Joel David Moore, CCH Pounder, Edie Falco, Jemaine Clement, and Kate Winslet. It opens December 16.

Want more io9 news? Check out when to expect the latest Marvel, Star Wars, and Star Trek releases, what’s next for the DC Universe on film and TV, and everything you need to know about James Cameron’s Avatar: The Way of Water.