Transformers: Rise of the Beasts Command & Convert Optimus Primal | Demo

Hasbro Transformers: Rise of the Beasts Command & Convert Optimus Primal

Reminiscent of Robosen’s self-transforming Optimus Prime toy, last week Hasbro revealed a similar toy for Transformers: Rise of the Beasts’ Optimus Primal as part of the film’s merchandise push. It comes with a $125 price tag instead of the $750 Robosen is asking for its Prime, and watching Optimus Primal transform in response to a voice command helps explain why: you probably do more transforming when getting ready for bed. But it could be a fun toy for a kid who can’t be bothered to use their imagination, boasting over 100 combinations of sound and motion. It’s available for purchase now through Hasbro Pulse.

Advertisement
Image for article titled TMNT Mechs, Across the Spider-Verse Figures, and More Toy News
Image: Hot Toys

Hot Toys Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse Miles Morales and Spider-Man 2099 Sixth-Scale Figures

If you’re a Spider-Man fan unfamiliar with the term, ‘budget,’ then Hot Toys has some good news for you. The company revealed new sixth-scale figures of both Miles Morales and Miguel O’Hara (aka Spider-Man 2099) based on their appearances in the upcoming sequel, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse. Both figures stand around 12-inches tall and feature 30 points of articulation, with the Morales figure’s joints hidden behind hidden behind a spidey suit featuring an embossed web pattern. Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse will hit theaters on June 2, but these new figures won’t be released until late 2024.

Advertisement
Image for article titled TMNT Mechs, Across the Spider-Verse Figures, and More Toy News
Image: Heat Boys

Snap Design Development and Heat Boys TMNT Mecha Michelangelo Figure

Late last year, someone’s TMNT fan fiction came partly true as Snap Design Development and Heat Boys revealed a new line of figures with the ninja turtles turned into towering, heavily armed mechs. The collection launched with a Mecha Leonardo, but the second addition, Mecha Michelangelo (come on, Mecha-langelo was right there) is now available for pre-order from online stores like BigBadToyStore. The nine-inch tall figure features lots of articulation, and incredible arsenal of guns and rockets including super-sized nunchaku, and a tiny Mikey figure to serve as the mecha’s pilot. You can pre-order one now for $180, with shipping expected later this year.

Advertisement
Image for article titled TMNT Mechs, Across the Spider-Verse Figures, and More Toy News
Image: Takara Tomy

Takara Tomy Studio Ghibli Die-Cast Anime Vehicle Collection

Last year’s collaboration between Takara Tomy and Studio Ghibli on a line of die-cast toy cars based on vehicles appearing in the studio’s animated films was so popular that it’s now being expanded. The new additions to the line include Jiji the cat from Kiki’s Delivery Service who rolls around in a bird cage on wheels, and the tiny three-wheeled moving truck from My Neighbour Totoro over-packed with furniture and other belongings. Both vehicles will be available starting in mid-July for about $10 each, but can also be pre-ordered now for those who live in Japan.

Advertisement
Image for article titled TMNT Mechs, Across the Spider-Verse Figures, and More Toy News
Image: Hasbro Pulse

Hasbro Transformers Studio Series Voyager 103 Rhinox

With the upcoming film rekindling interest in the Beast Wars Transformers who chose animals over vehicles for their alt-modes, we’re also getting some modernized toys featuring improved detailing, better paint jobs, and more complex transformations. The 6.5-inch tall Studio Series Voyager 103 Rhinox goes from robot to rhinoceros mode in 29 steps, and includes a hammer weapon accessory that switches to a rocket launcher. It’s available for pre-order now from Hasbro Pulse for $35, with shipping expected in early October.

Advertisement
Image for article titled TMNT Mechs, Across the Spider-Verse Figures, and More Toy News
Image: Hasbro

Hasbro Twister Air

Of all the classic party games that have been around for decades, Twister, which first debuted back in 1966, is often the most challenging to play because you need a large space to lay down the playmat, and you need participants willing and/or able to twist and contort their bodies. The new Twister Air needs neither. The game now takes place on the screen of a mobile device through an app that can detect colored wrist and ankle straps worn by one or two players. Similar to the classic game of Twister, players attempt to reach for colored dots appearing on screen through augmented reality technology. It seems similar to video games like Just Dance, and while Twister Air doesn’t require players to contort their bodies as much, it still looks like it could be a real workout. The game is available now for $20, while the app is a free download.

Advertisement