Toy Aisle, io9's regular roundup of the latest toys and merchandise geeking us out. This week: TMNT goes robo in an incredible new action figure, Lego is already getting into the holiday season, and somehow Tamagotchi made an even cuter version of itself. Check it out!



Snap Design Development and Heat Boys TMNT Mecha Leonardo Figure

Worried there’s just not enough ideas mashed up into the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles? Worry no more, as Snap Design Development and Heat Boys have partnered to create a new line of m echa-themed heroes in half shells starting with Leonardo as the first official reveal. The nine-inch figure is oozing with articulation, right down to the fingers and toe s, and in addition to a handful of real metal parts and loads of accessories, battery-powered LEDs are used to illuminate the eyes, while a mini Leo figure can be found piloting the mech from a cockpit in its shell. Availability is expected to be later this year, with pricing set at 799 yuan, or around $112.

Hasbro Starting Lineup

Ask anyone who grew up with the original Starting Lineup figures from Kenner what they’d improve and they’d probably ask for two things: make them bigger, and include more articulation. The new Starting Lineup collection from Hasbro ticks both those boxes with six-inch figures featuring the same level of articulation as the company’s premiere Black Series action figures, but instead of Star Wars characters, Starting Lineup is re-launching with eight NBA stars featuring authentic jerseys, sneakers, and likenesses: LeBron James, Stephen Curry, Luka Dončić, Trae Young, Ja Morant, Jayson Tatum, Giannis Antetokounmpo, and Joel Embiid. All eight figures are available for pre-order now for $50 each, with shipping expected sometime in mid-December.

Lego Winter Village Collection Holiday Main Street

Last year’s addition to Lego’s ever-growing Winter Village Collection was a festively decorated home with a fireplace that Santa could use to sneak presents in. For 2022, Lego is expanding the rest of the village with a new 1,514-piece Holiday Main Street collection that cranks the quaint to 11. The $100 set will be available starting on October 7, and includes a music store and toy store with snow-covered rooftops, a Christmas tree, minifigures getting their holiday shopping done, and a trolley that’s compatible with the tracks used for Lego’s train sets.

Bandai Namco Star Wars Grogu Tamagotchi

Ever wondered what life is really like for the Mandalorian trying to raise a baby version of Yoda? Bandai Namco Toys & Collectibles America Inc. is trying to recreate that experience with a new Tamagotchi digital pet based on Grogu so you don’t have to worry about it ever wandering off, or all that bounty hunter stuff. As players raise and tend to Grogu’s needs, including feeding him squid chowder and macarons, the drop-out Jedi will evolve into one of 12 different appearances—will he grow to be more like Yoda or Yaddle? The Grogu Tamagotchi will be available for pre-order from Amazon “shortly.”

