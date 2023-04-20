Marvel's Mutants and Heroes Go All Out for Their Final Hellfire Gala Looks

Marvel's Mutants and Heroes Go All Out for Their Final Hellfire Gala Looks

Back to Krakoa in fresh new fits, one last time before everything goes to hell in Fall of X.

Justin Carter
Emma Frost, Wolverine, and Fantomex in variant covers for the X-Men: Hellfire Gala event.
Image: Marvel Comics

Ever since Marvel Comics’ mutants founded the island nation of Krakoa in the pages of House/Powers of X, they’ve thrown an annual party celebrating their own excellence: the Hellfire Gala. The yearly one-shot is never not eventful for the mutants in some way, whether that’s a change to the core X-Men team, or maybe someone gets murdered, who can say. But before all that, we have to get to the most interesting part of the event: the fashion!

Every year has unveiled some great fits for the attendants and guest characters, and 2023 is no exception. Here’s the (likely final) selection of outfits for the upcoming Hellfire Gala, as shown in the variant covers for comics running through the month of July. The actual Hellfire Gala one-shot will release on July 26.

Wolverine in Wolverine #35 by Mahmud Asrar

Image for article titled Marvel&#39;s Mutants and Heroes Go All Out for Their Final Hellfire Gala Looks
Image: Mahmud Asrar/Marvel Comics
Bishop in X-Force #42 by Carlos Gomez

Image for article titled Marvel&#39;s Mutants and Heroes Go All Out for Their Final Hellfire Gala Looks
Image: Carlos Gomez/Marvel Comics
Synch in X-Men #24 by Mahmud Asrar

Image for article titled Marvel&#39;s Mutants and Heroes Go All Out for Their Final Hellfire Gala Looks
Image: Mahmud Asrar/Marvel Comics
Exodus in X-Men: Before the Fall - Sinister Four #1 by Michele Bandini

Image for article titled Marvel&#39;s Mutants and Heroes Go All Out for Their Final Hellfire Gala Looks
Image: Michele Bandini/Marvel Comics
Mary Jane & Black Cat in Amazing Spider-Man #29 by David Nakayama

Image for article titled Marvel&#39;s Mutants and Heroes Go All Out for Their Final Hellfire Gala Looks
Image: David Nakayama/Marvel Comics
Doctor Spectrum in Avengers #3 by David Baldeón

Image for article titled Marvel&#39;s Mutants and Heroes Go All Out for Their Final Hellfire Gala Looks
Image: David Baldeón/Marvel Comics
Black Panther in Black Panther #2 by Mateus Manhanini

Image for article titled Marvel&#39;s Mutants and Heroes Go All Out for Their Final Hellfire Gala Looks
Image: Mateus Manhanini/Marvel Comics
Captain Marvel in Captain Marvel: Dark Tempest #1 by Jen Bartel

Image for article titled Marvel&#39;s Mutants and Heroes Go All Out for Their Final Hellfire Gala Looks
Image: Jen Bartel/Marvel Comics
Wilson Fisk in Daredevil #13 by Javier Garrón

Image for article titled Marvel&#39;s Mutants and Heroes Go All Out for Their Final Hellfire Gala Looks
Image: Javier Garrón/Marvel Comics
Fantomex in Deadpool #9 by Nick Dragotta

Image for article titled Marvel&#39;s Mutants and Heroes Go All Out for Their Final Hellfire Gala Looks
Image: Nick Dragotta/Marvel Comics
Scarlet Witch in Doctor Strange #5 by Dustin Nguyen

Image for article titled Marvel&#39;s Mutants and Heroes Go All Out for Their Final Hellfire Gala Looks
Image: Dustin Nguyen/Marvel Comics
Iceman in Fantastic Four #9 by Oscar Vega

Image for article titled Marvel&#39;s Mutants and Heroes Go All Out for Their Final Hellfire Gala Looks
Image: Oscar Vega/Marvel Comics
Nova in Guardians of the Galaxy #4 by Lee Garbett

Image for article titled Marvel&#39;s Mutants and Heroes Go All Out for Their Final Hellfire Gala Looks
Image: Lee Garbett/Marvel Comics
Ghost Rider in Ghost Rider #16 by Gerald Parel

Image for article titled Marvel&#39;s Mutants and Heroes Go All Out for Their Final Hellfire Gala Looks
Image: Gerald Parel/Marvel Comics
Hallows Eve in Hallows Eve #5 by Bengal

Image for article titled Marvel&#39;s Mutants and Heroes Go All Out for Their Final Hellfire Gala Looks
Image: Bengal/Marvel Comics
The Five in Immortal X-Men #13 by Luciano Vecchio

Image for article titled Marvel&#39;s Mutants and Heroes Go All Out for Their Final Hellfire Gala Looks
Image: Luciano Vecchio/Marvel Comics
Emma Frost in Invincible Iron Man #8 by Kris Anka

Image for article titled Marvel&#39;s Mutants and Heroes Go All Out for Their Final Hellfire Gala Looks
Image: Kris Anka/Marvel Comics
Moon Knight in Moon Knight #25 by W. Scott Forbes

Image for article titled Marvel&#39;s Mutants and Heroes Go All Out for Their Final Hellfire Gala Looks
Image: W. Scott Forbes/Marvel Comics
Miles Morales in Miles Morales: Spider-Man #8 by Bernard Chang

Image for article titled Marvel&#39;s Mutants and Heroes Go All Out for Their Final Hellfire Gala Looks
Image: Bernard Chang/Marvel Comics
Jean Grey in Storm #3 by Russell Dauterman

Image for article titled Marvel&#39;s Mutants and Heroes Go All Out for Their Final Hellfire Gala Looks
Image: Russell Dauterman/Marvel Comics
Thor in Thor Annual #1 by David Marquez

Image for article titled Marvel&#39;s Mutants and Heroes Go All Out for Their Final Hellfire Gala Looks
Image: David Marquez/Marvel Comics
Venom (Dylan Brock) in Venom #22 by Joshua Cassara

Image for article titled Marvel&#39;s Mutants and Heroes Go All Out for Their Final Hellfire Gala Looks
Image: Joshua Cassara/Marvel Comics
Firestar in Spider-Man #10 by Stephania Hans

Image for article titled Marvel&#39;s Mutants and Heroes Go All Out for Their Final Hellfire Gala Looks
Image: Stephanie Hans/Marvel Comics
Kate Pryde in X-Men: Days of Future Past—Doomsday #1 by Erica D’Urso

Image for article titled Marvel&#39;s Mutants and Heroes Go All Out for Their Final Hellfire Gala Looks
Image: Erica D’Urso/Marvel Comics
Hellcat in Amazing Spider-Man #30 by Betsy Cola

Image for article titled Marvel&#39;s Mutants and Heroes Go All Out for Their Final Hellfire Gala Looks
Image: Betsy Cola/Marvel Comics
Charles Xavier in Ultimate Invasion #2 by Lucas Werneck

Image for article titled Marvel&#39;s Mutants and Heroes Go All Out for Their Final Hellfire Gala Looks
Image: Lucas Werneck/Marvel Comics

