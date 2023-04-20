Ever since Marvel Comics’ mutants founded the island nation of Krakoa in the pages of House/Powers of X, they’ve thrown an annual party celebrating their own excellence: the Hellfire Gala. The yearly one-shot is never not eventful for the mutants in some way, whether that’s a change to the core X-Men team, or maybe someone gets murdered, who can say. But before all that, we have to get to the most interesting part of the event: the fashion!



Every year has unveiled some great fits for the attendants and guest characters, and 2023 is no exception. Here’s the (likely final) selection of outfits for the upcoming Hellfire Gala, as shown in the variant covers for comics running through the month of July. The actual Hellfire Gala one-shot will release on July 26.