The last few years, the mutant race has been living it up (or trying to) on the island of Krakoa, and also on Mars/Arakko. But all things must come to an end, and in the summer, Marvel’s closing things out with the Fall of X. As is often the case with these types of events, that fall will be taking place across a multitude of comics spread across several months.

Over the last few days, Marvel’s revealed some of the central plots, characters, and creative teams behind those wholly new titles . Here’s what new stories you can expect from Fall of X after its Hellfire Gala one-shot kicks things off in July.