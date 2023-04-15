Hell's Paradise's English Dub Starts Today, Here's Its Cast

A new season of the year means new anime to dig into. Among the newcomers for the spring season is Studio MAPPA’s adaptation of Hell’s Paradise: Jigokuraku from Yuji Kaku, which started airing at the beginning of the month. Now with three episodes under its belt, the English dub for the show begins today (April 15), and that also means it’s time to meet the show’s English actors.



Alejandro Saab (Vinland Saga) plays the lead role of Gabimaru, an assassin who discovers that he can’t be killed after being caught while on assignment. His executioner Sagiri (Marisa Duran) figures that he can’t die because he loves his wife too much, so she conscripts him into joining a group of death row inmates and their parole officers to find the elixir of life for the shogunate. Even if you hadn’t already seen the trailer below (in either English, or Japanese ahead of its original release), you can figure that would be a bit of a difficult task.

Hell’s Paradise | DUB TRAILER

Nazeeh Tarsha (Genshin Impact), Jill Harris (Gundam: The Witch from Mercury), and Cassie Ewulu (Shin Ultraman) voice Gabimaru’s respective death row inmates Aza Chobe, Yuzuriha, and Nurugai. Voicing the parole officers (or Yamada) will be Matt Shipman (My Hero Academia) as Toma , Reagan Murdock (Chainsaw Man) as Shion , Ben Balmaceda (Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel) as Tenza, and Jordan Dash Cruz (Octopath Traveler II) as Senta.

New episodes of Hell’s Paradise premiere Saturdays on Crunchyroll, with voice actors for regions such as Germany, France, and Latin America said to be revealed “soon.”

