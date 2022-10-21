Halloween is right around the corner, so what better time to show off some of the more disturbing images of a world that’s invisible to our naked eye?



These true-life horror pics come courtesy of the 2022 Nikon’s Small World Photomicrography Competition, now in its 47th year. Gizmodo previously covered the top winners of this contest, but there were many more distinctive images among the thousands of entries submitted this year. All of these photos were taken under an optical microscope using a variety of methods. Enjoy.